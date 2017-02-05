WHS girls No. 5 seed in D2 sectional; D3 No. 1 at Fred Summers Court

Wilmington earned the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Division II girls sectional basketball tournament.

The remaining three Clinton County teams will face teams now lower than No. 6 seeds in their respective tournament openers.

Clinton-Massie, 5-14 on the year, will face No. 1 seed Kettering Alter (18-2) 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at Lebanon High School in a Div. II sectional matchup.

Blanchester, 11-8 at the draw, faces No. 2 Bellbrook (17-3) 7:45 p.m. Feb. 15 at Lebanon High School in another Div. II sectional battle.

In the Division III sectional at Wilmington’s Fred Summers Court, East Clinton (7-14) will meet No. 6 seed Williamsburg (16-3) 11 a.m. Feb. 18.

The Lady Hurricane, 15-5 on the year, will play No. 9 Oakwood (8-13) 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Lebanon High School.

The Division III sectional being played at Wilmington will include the state’s No. 1-ranked team in Cincinnati Summit Country Day. The Silver Knights will begin play 6 p.m. Feb. 16 against Aiken.

Seeding at Wilmington behind Summit is No. 2 Waynesville, No. 5 Bethel-Tate, No. 6 Williamsburg, No. 7 Roger Bacon and No. 10 Greeneview.

Other teams in the tournament include Aiken, Seven Hills, East Clinton, North College Hill, Deer Park, Purcell Marian, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy and Ripley Union-Lewis-Huntington.

Dates for the Wilmington sectional are Feb 16, Feb. 18, Feb. 21-22 and Feb. 25. The two sectional championship games will be 1 and 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.

