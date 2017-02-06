Polley, Montavon lead McClain over Massie girls 57-35

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Taylor Polley had 12 points in the first quarter to lead McClain to a 57-35 win over Clinton-Massie Saturday in South Central Ohio League girls basketball action at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Lady Falcons drop to 5-14 overall and 1-12 in the SCOL.

McClain is now 10-9 overall and 7-6 in league play.

“They are a very good team, especially now that they are healthy,” CM coach Tim McGraw said.

Polley finished with 21 points as did teammate Malea Montavon. Polley hit a trio of three-pointers and went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the first quarter alone. Montavon had nine points in the third and eight in the fourth to keep Clinton-Massie from making a comeback.

Savannah Myers had eight points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Falcons.

Massie trailed 25-10 after one quarter but then began to chip away at the difference by outscoring McClain 13-4 in the second quarter.

“I felt really good only down six (29-23) at half with the way Greenfield shot the ball in the first quarter,” McGraw said.

In the third period, the Lady Falcons missed back to back layups and the Lady Tigers responded with back to back three-pointers. The difference could have been three, instead it was 12 “and we never recovered,” McGraw said.

SUMMARY

February 4, 2017

@Clinton-Massie High School

McClain 57 Clinton-Massie 35

C 10.13.06.06…..35

M 25.04.12.16…..57

(35) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ireland 0-0-0-0 Cottrell 3-2-0-8 Rose 2-1-0/2-5 Hurlburt 0-0-0-0 Leary 1-0-0-2 Miller 0-0-0-0 Doss 0-0-0-0 Woods 0-0-0-0 Newton 2-0-0-4 Myers 4-0-0/1-8 Theetge 4-0-0-8. TOTALS 16-3-0/3-35

(57) McCLAIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Stegbauer 1-0-0/1-2 Malea Montavon 8-5-0-21 Polley 5-3-8/9-21 Adams 0-0-0-0 Borton 3-0-3/3-9 Uhrig 0-0-0-0 Karnes 0-0-0-0 Kegley 0-0-0-0 Smith 0-0-0-0 Scott 0-0-0-0 Makenzie Montavon 1-0-0-2 Montgomery 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 19-8-11/13-57