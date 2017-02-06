Bethel-Tate clinches share of SBC National title with win over Blanchester

BETHEL — Bethel-Tate clinched at least a share of the Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference with a 50-27 win over Blanchester Monday night at the BT gym.

The Lady Tigers are now 16-4 overall and 9-0 in the league. They will playing for the outright league title with second place Williamsburg Thursday at Bethel-Tate.

Blanchester is now 11-10 overall and 4-5 in the league.

Elecia Patton led Blanchester with 9 points, which included a pair of three-pointers.

Reagan Leonard led Bethel-Tate with 13 points.

Blanchester coach Bennie Carroll said his squad put forth a solid effort throughout the game.

“Midway through the third quarter, we were battling them pretty hard,” Carroll said. “We played well defensively for the most part. We played hard for the most part. We got some shot but couldn’t knock anything down.”

The Ladycats were down 8 at halftime and got to within 6. The Lady Tigers scored 6 straight points and moved the difference to double digits.

“From there it grew a little bit,” said Carroll. “They are a good team. They beat us pretty bad on the boards. That (Morgan) Reinhart girl is a beast.”

SUMMARY

February 6, 2017

@Bethel-Tate High School

Bethel-Tate 50 Blanchester 27

BL 04.12.05.06…..27

BT 13.10.12.15…..50

(27) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Baldwin 0-0-1-1 Patton 3-2-1-9 O. Gundler 2-0-1-5 E. Gundler 0-0-1-1 Miller 1-0-1-3 Ostermeier 0-0-2-2 Watters 1-0-1-3 Farrow 1-0-1-3. TOTALS

(50) BETHEL-TATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bee 1-0-0-2 Leonard 6-0-1-13 Wheeler 0-0-2-2 Reinhart 2-0-1-5 Gardner 1-0-0-2 Carter 4-0-1-9 Parks 3-2-0-8 Burton 4-0-1-9. TOTALS

