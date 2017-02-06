Little Miami dials long distance in 56-39 win over Massie

MORROW – Little Miami made a long distance call to Sydney to find the winning formula Monday versus Clinton-Massie.

Sophomore Sydney Kuritar buried half of Little Miami’s 12 three-pointers in the Panthers’ 56-39 victory.

“Effort-wise, I thought we played our tail-ends off tonight,” CM head coach Tim McGraw said. “They shot 43 percent from three. That seems to be the story of our year, everybody comes in and shoots the ball well against us.”

Kuritar sank four from behind the arc in the first quarter to help the Panthers to a 14-6 lead after a quarter. She finished with a game-high 20 points.

Johanna Theetge led the Falcons with 18 points.

“Johanna had a heck of a ballgame. We’ve been waiting for her to play like that all year,” McGraw said. “She played possessed.”

Massie (5-15) stayed within single-digits of LM and trailed just 23-17 with 96 seconds left in first half. But the Panthers scored the last five points of the first half and the first seven points of the second half, including their seventh and eighth threes of the night, to go up 35-17.

Little Miami (16-6), which leads the Southwest Ohio Conference in three-pointers made and attempted, nailed Nos. 9, 10, 11 and 12 from behind the arc in a 14-2 run to start the final period. That run gave the Panthers their biggest cushion of the evening, 54-30 with 4:35 left in the contest.

February 6, 2017

@Little Miami High School

Little Miami 56 Clinton-Massie 39

LM 14.14.12.16…..56

CM 06.11.11.11…..39

(56) LITTLE MIAMI (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Clemons 3-1-1/2-8 Kemp 0-0-0-0 Nugen 1-1-0-3 Huffman 3-2-9-8 Wind 1-0-0-2 Kuritar 7-6-0-20 Goins 0-0-0-0 Schwackenbarger 0-0-0-0 Patten 0-0-0-0 Simpkins 3-2-0-8 Miller 2-0-1/1-5 Goodwin 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 21-12-2/3-56

(39) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ireland 0-0-0/1-0 Theetge 7-1-3/8-18 Cottrell 1-1-0-3 Rose 0-0-0-0 Hurlburt 0-0-0-0 Leary 1-0-3/4-5 Doss 1-1-0-3 Woods 0-0-0-0 Newton 2-1-0/2-5 Myers 2-0-1/2-5 TOTALS 14-4-7/16-39

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01

