’Cats lose focus late, fall to NR 15-2

NEW RICHMOND — Blanchester trailed 2-1 going to the fifth inning Friday against New Richmond but then the wheels fell off.

The Wildcats gave up 13 runs in the final two innings and were defeated by the Lions 15-2 in a non-league baseball game on the NR diamond.

“Another game we lost our focus in the fifth,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “We looked very sharp and competitive the first four innings. We need to keep our focus for the entire seven innings in order to stay in the game. Too many walks and errors late.”

Blanchester pitching walked 10 batters in the game. BHS had just one hit, a single by Jared Monhollen.

Lane Flamm, the junior New Richmond pitcher who has committed to Xavier University, struck out 10.

SUMMARY

April 7, 2017

@New Richmond High School

New Richmond 15 Blanchester 2

NR 110.049…..15-12-3

BL 000.101…..2-1-2

(2) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Creighton 2-1-0-0 Howard 2-0-0-0 Monhollen 3-0-1-1 Fawley 3-0-0-0 Goodin 2-0-0-0 Rausch 2-0-0-0 Bandow 2-0-0-0 Davidson 1-1-0-0 Baker 2-0-0-0. TOTALS 19-2-1-1

SB: Creighton

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Blanchester

Monhollen (L) 4-4-3-3-3-3

Bandow 1.1-3-6-5-4-2

Waialae 0.0-0-0-0-0-0

Howard 0.0-4-6-5-2-0

Creighton 0.2-1-0-0-1-0

New Richmond

Flamm (W) 6-1-2-1-3-10

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-9.jpg