Ladycats get extra credit in 11-5 win over Lady Lions

NEW RICHMOND — With five of their nine hits going for extra bases, the Blanchester Ladycats defeated New Richmond 11-5 Friday in a non-league softball game at the NR diamond.

The game was originally scheduled for Blanchester but was moved to New Richmond when the BHS fields were deemed unplayable.

The Ladycats are now 5-3 on the year while the Lady Lions drop to 4-4.

“The defense continued to make the routine plays and a few great plays along the way — including Jay Dalton’s diving catch at third and Morgan Oberle throwing out a girl trying to stretch a single into a double,” said BHS coach Jamey Grogg.

Maddie Curless scattered seven hits and a couple of walks for her fifth win of the year.

“Maddie pitching another solid game,” Grogg said.

Blanchester had nine hits — five singles, four triples and a double. Kassidy Abney, Elecia Patton and Shayla Sicurella had two hits each in the win. Abney’s hits were triples.

SUMMARY

April 7, 2017

@New Richmond High School

Blanchester 11, New Richmond 5

NR 000.300.2…..5-7-3

BL 113.330.x…..11-9-1

(11) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 4-2-2-1 Abney 4-2-2-2 Dalton 3-0-1-1 Curless 2-0-1-0 Demitt 4-1-0-0 Mann 3-1-0-0 Sicurella 4-1-2-2 Oberle 3-1-1-1 Rose 2-2-0-0 Scott 0-1-0-0

2B: Sicurella

3B: Patton, Abney 2, Oberle

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Curless (W, 5-2) 7-7-5-5-2-2

Kassidy Abney http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SB_blan_kassidyabneyhits.jpg Kassidy Abney