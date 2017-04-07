Borror tennis team drops first match to Miamisburg 4-1

The Rodger O. Borror Middle School tennis team dropped its match Friday to Miamisburg 4-1.
The young Hurricane team, sponsored by the Wilmington Area Tennis Association, is 1-1 on the year.
Jacob Romer posted the only victory for Wilmington at third singles, 6-3, 7-5.
Avery Bradshaw and Caleb Reed both lost three-set heartbreakers in singles play while Claire Burns and Parker Henry lost a three-set doubles match.
SUMMARY
April 7, 2017
Miamisburg 4 Rodger O. Borror 1
Singles
• Avery Bradshaw was def by Sekar 7-5, 5-7, 4-6
• Caleb Reed was def by Jacob 6-4, 4-6, 4-6
• Jacob Romer def Darsham 6-3, 7-5
Doubles
• Claire Burns, Parker Henry were def by Apurv, Michael, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6
• Jenna Taylor, Brenten Nielson were def by John, Kyle 2-6, 0-6
Exhibition
• Ian Dalton, Gracie Conger won 9-7