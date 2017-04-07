Muskingum rallies for sweep of Wilmington softball

NEW CONCORD – Late-inning rallies in each game led the Muskingum Muskies to an Ohio Athletic Conference sweep of the Wilmington College softball team Wednesday at Donna Newberry Field.

GAME ONE: MUSKINGUM 4, WILMINGTON 2

Sophomore Allison Pierce hit her first career homerun, a two-run shot in the fifth inning to give Wilmington a 2-1 lead.

Muskingum reclaimed the lead with three runs in the bottom of the inning. The big blow was an one-out, two-run triple that broke the 2-2 tie.

Wilmington finished with three hits, singles by junior Savannah Hooper and freshman Kaylee Barber.

Senior Rebecca Carpenter, 1-9, allowed four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings on seven hits with three strikeouts.

GAME TWO: MUSKINGUM 6, WILMINGTON 3

The Muskies broke a 3-3 tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to seal the sweep. MU started the inning with three consecutive hits to plate a run, and a two-out double added a pair of insurance runs.

Both teams took advantage of errors to score three runs; Muskingum in the bottom of the first and Wilmington in the top of the second.

Senior Kerrie Trautman recorded an RBI single, while freshman Grace Yoder and freshman Jillia Cook tallied RBI via a walk and hit batter, respectively.

Wilmington was 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Freshman KenDahl Bowles finished the game 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Freshman Mariyah Burkhardt took the no-decision, allowing three unearned runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Junior Beth Persicano, 2-5, allowed three earned runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Wilmington (5-19 overall, 1-5 OAC) travels to John Carroll 3 p.m. Friday for an Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader.

