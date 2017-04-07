Lady Falcons notch another SCOL victory

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The beat rolls on for the Clinton-Massie softball team, 10-0 winners in five innings Friday over Chillicothe in South Central Ohio League action at the CM diamond.

Massie is now 6-0 and 4-0 in the SCOL

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Chillicothe but the field there was not playable so the game was moved to CMHS.

“We came out a little flat tonight,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “The game started a little late and the girls focus was not there I think when we first started.

“It took us a few innings before we were to put some hits together.”

Victoria Sivert had a couple doubles with one of those scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth to finish the game, Lauer said.

Sivert had two hits and drove in three runs. Claire Carruthers had two hits and scored twice. Madilyn Newton also had two hits on the night. Jessica Asher scored twice and drove in a pair of runs.

SUMMARY

April 7, 2017

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 10 Chillicothe 0

CH 000.00…..0

CM 110.44…..10

(0) CHILLICOTHE (ab-r-h-rbi) Bettendorf 3-0-0-0 Beckman 3-0-0-0 Corzine 3-0-2-0 Gallagher 2-0-0-0 Brown 1-0-0-0 Allison 1-0-0-0 Woodbridge 1-0-1-0 Windfield 2-0-0-0 Hall 2-0-0-0

(10) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Sivert 3-1-2-3 Florea 3-0-1-1 Amberger 3-0-0-0 Clayborn 3-0-0-0 Carruthers 2-2-2-1 Newton 3-1-2-0 Miller 2-1-1-1 Asher 2-2-1-2

2B: CM-Sivert 2, K. Carter, Newton

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Chillicothe

Hall (L) 5-11-10-10-4-0

Clinton-Massie

Florea (W) 4+-3-0-0-1-6

Jessica Asher http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SB_cm_jessasherrun_hb-1.jpg Jessica Asher