Garrett dazzles in debut, Reds beat Cardinals 2-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Amir Garrett pitched two-hit ball for six innings to win his major league debut, a sharp start for the former St. John’s basketball player as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Friday.

Garrett struck out four, walked two and needed only 78 pitches to record 18 outs. The 6-foot-5 lefty played two seasons of hoops for St. John’s while already a Reds minor leaguer.

Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias combined for three innings of hitless relief. Iglesias went two innings to earn his second save.

Joey Votto hit an RBI double off Mike Leake (0-1), who went eight innings. Scott Schebler homered in the ninth.

There were no strange plays at Busch Stadium, a day after a pitch that bounced got stuck to Cardinal catcher Yadier Molina’s chest protector.

Votto’s double in the sixth scored Billy Hamilton. Schebler connected off Kevin Siegrist.

NO LUCK LEAKE

Leake pitched well, scattering six hits while striking out six and walking one.

BLAZING BILLY

Hamilton stole second base on the top of the sixth inning. The speedster improved to 24 for 26 in stolen base attempts for his career against Molina, the most by any baserunner off the eight-time Gold Glove winner.

GOT HIM

Molina helped thwarted a Reds rally in the fifth with his arm. With runners at the corners and one out, Garrett missed a bunt and Molina threw out Zack Cozart at third to keep the game scoreless.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: C Devin Mesoraco (right hip) caught six innings for Double-A Pensacola on Thursday. RHP Austin Brice (ulnar nerve inflammation, right elbow) is scheduled to make his first rehab appearance Friday at Pensacola.

Cardinals: RHP Trevor Rosenthal (right lat strain) felt good after a throwing session and could either pitch in a simulated game or go on a rehab assignment soon.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Bronson Arroyo will make his first start since June 15, 2014. Arroyo is 8-15 with a 4.69 ERA in his career against St. Louis.

Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha has won his last five decisions going back to June 22, 2016. Wacha is 6-1 with a 3.07 ERA in his career against Cincinnati.