Wildcat JH track, field fifth at New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND — The Blanchester Junior High School boys track and field team finished fifth out of 12 schools Saturday in the New Richmond Invitational.

Shane Smith captured the lone first for the young Wildcats, hitting the line first in the 110-meter hurdles.

Carter Stevens was third in the 110 hurdles and third in the discus. Brady Phillips was second in the 100-meter dash and second in the 200-meter dash. Gavin Colebank was sixth in the 100-meter dash.

Blake Richard was third in the long jump and teammate Gage Huston was eighth. Taylor Cochran was seventh in the pole vault. Matt Holland was third in the 1,600-meter run and fourth in the 800-meter run.

The 4×100 relay team of Stevens, Smith, Richard and Phillips finished second. The 4×200 relay team of Bryan Bandow, Colebank, Huston and Smith finished fourth. The 4×400 relay team of Gabe Christen, Cochran, Richard and Holland placed fifth.

