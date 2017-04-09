Burnam leads WC men to third at Muskingum Inv.

NEW CONCORD — The Wilmington College men’s track and field team finished third, just four points out of second, Saturday at the Muskingum Invitational.

“It was a good weekend for our team,” WC head coach Ron Combs said. “We had great weather and we took advantage of it. We had many personal bests today. It was a step in the right direction for our team as we get closer to the OAC meet.”

Junior Pierce Burnam won the 400-meter hurdles in 54.27 and second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.83. Burnam was joined on the podium by freshman teammate Kaner Butler who finished third in 57.75 and junior teammate Eric Flynn, Jr. who was fourth in 58.75.

Flynn, Burnam, and Butler, were then joined by freshman Aaron Koch to hit the line first in the 4×100-meter relay in 45.23. The same quartet finished second in the 4×400-meter relay in 3:25.79.

Junior Antone Truss proved, once again, that he is a force to be reckoned with on the high jump. Truss won the event by clearing a height of 1.98-meters.

Two Fightin’ Quakers broke into the top-five of the triple jump — Truss with a jump of 12.50-meters earned second and Butler with a jump of 12.07-meters was awarded fourth.

Senior Linden Ayoki threw the discus 41.79-meters to earn second. In the same event, junior Kalvin Butts earned fifth with a toss of 40.09-meters.

Butts then placed second in the hammer throw with a personal best of 47.78-meters.

Junior Alex Tillapaugh tied for second with a throw of 42.53-meters in the javelin.

The Fightin’ Quakers head to the All-Ohio Outdoor Championship hosted by Ohio Wesleyan University on Saturday.

