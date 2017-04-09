Stacy earns throws ‘triple’ as WC women finish fourth at Muskingum

NEW CONCORD — Junior Lauren Stacy made a clean sweep of the throws Saturday for the Wilmington College women’s track and field team at the Muskingum Inv.

Stacy snagged the only first-place finishes for the Fightin’ Quakers, earning first in the shot put (12.88-meters), discus (40.85-meters), and hammer throw (45.36-meters).

As a team, Wilmington finished fourth, just three points off third place, Saturday in the Muskingum Inv.

“It was a good weekend for our team,” WC head coach Ron Combs said. “We had great weather and we took advantage of it. We had many personal bests today. It was a step in the right direction for our team as we get closer to the OAC meet.”

Sophomore Brooklyn Payne was fifth 200-meter dash with a time of 27.63. Freshman Kacey Burns, in her first ever collegiate 800-meter run, posted a time of 2:31.36 and was fourth.

In the 100-meter hurdles, junior Ashley Lovett crossed the finish line in 16.78 to earn fifth-place. Lovett then competed in the 400-meter hurdles where she finished second with a time of 1:09.64.

Sophomore Sarah Pierce, in the 3000-meter steeplechase, crossed the finish line in 13:27.81 and finished fifth.

Cierra Johnson tied for second in the high jump by clearing a height of 1.30-meters. Over the course of the afternoon, Johnson earned two more second-place finishes, one in the long jump (5.00-meters) and one in the triple jump (10.39-meters).

Freshman Baylee Stentman joined Stacy in the top five of the hammer throw with her fourth-place throw of 40.25-meters.

To round out the top-five finishes of the afternoon, freshman Kennedy Horn earned a fourth-place finish in the javelin throw with a toss of 24.42-meters.

The Fightin’ Quakers head to the All-Ohio Outdoor Championship hosted by Ohio Wesleyan University on Saturday.

