Trojans, Lions sweep Astros in baseball twinbill

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton baseball team dropped a pair of non-league games Saturday to Southeastern and Fairfield.

East Clinton had six errors, gave up seven runs in the fifth inning in game 1 and lost to Southeastern 10-4. Despite 13 hits and three bases on balls, East Clinton’s offense couldn’t get the big hit in an 8-3 defeat to Fairfield in the second game.

The Astros are now 3-5 on the year.

“Our bats were hot against Fairfield but we failed to drive in runs with men in scoring position,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “We left 11 in scoring position. Multiple times we had bases loaded. We have to get better with situation baseball and keeping the game simple and doing our jobs at the plate.”

Carey was pleased his pitching and believes the Astros are close.

“Our pitchers did a great job and kept the ball in the zone,” said Carey. “Matthew Hall was a game changer today. He came in the game when he was needed and did his job. Filled the strike zone up and got us out of a few jams. I’m very proud of the freshman.

“Overall we are very close to being a solid team. We clean up a few aspects of our game and we will be hard to beat.”

SUMMARY

April 8, 2017

@East Clinton High School

Game 1

Southeastern 10 East Clinton 4

SE 111.070.0…..10-10-1

EC 400.000.0…..4-7-6

(10) SOUTHEASTERN (ab-r-h-rbi) Connor 3-2-1-0 King 5-0-1-1 King 3-0-2-3 Shuler 1-0-0-0 Lyons 4-2-2-0 McKee 4-1-2-1 Snodgrass 1-1-0-0 Hunter 1-1-0-0 Lau 3-1-1-2 Earls 4-1-1-1 Thompson 3-1-0-1. TOTALS 32-10-10-9

(4) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 3-1-1-0 M. Mitchell 4-0-1-0 Cornwell 1-1-0-0 Conner 4-1-2-1 Smith 3-1-2-1 Norris 3-0-0-1 Arellano 3-0-0-0 Hall 2-0-1-0 Vadnais 2-0-0-0. TOTALS 25-4-7-3

2B: SE-Connor, McKee

SB: SE-Lau, Earls, Thompson; EC-Z. Mitchell 2, Hall

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Southeastern

Thompson 3-6-4-2-2-1

Lyons (W) 2-1-0-0-1-3

Earls 2-0-0-0-1-5

East Clinton

Norris (L) 4.1-10-10-8-3-4

Hall 2.2-0-0-0-0-0

——-

Game 2

Leesburg Fairfield 8 East Clinton 3

LF 030.310.1…..8-8-0

EC 011.100.0…..3-13-3

(8) FAIRFIELD (ab-r-h-rbi) Spears 5-2-0-0 Gragg 2-3-2-1 Walker 5-0-2-3 Buddlemyer 2-1-0-0 Grooms 1-1-0-0 Ayers 3-0-2-2 Setty 3-0-0-0 Bowman 2-0-1-1 Zimmerman 1-0-0-0 Dingey 3-1-1-0 Potts 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 30-8-8-7

(3) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 4-1-2-1 M. Mitchell 4-0-1-0 Cornwell 3-1-2-1 Conner 3-0-1-0 Smith 4-0-1-1 Norris 3-0-2-0 Arellano 4-1-2-0 Hall 4-0-0-0 Vadnais 1-0-1-0 Ludwick 1-0-1-0. TOTALS 31-3-13-3

2B: LF-Walker

SB: LF-Zimmerman; EC-Z. Mitchell, Cornwell, Norris

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Fairfield

Gragg (W) 5-11-3-3-3-2

Spears 2-2-0-0-0-1

East Clinton

M. Mitchell 1.2-2-3-3-4-3

Hall (L) 4.1-5-4-1-2-4

Smith 1-0-1-0-0-0

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-4.jpg