BHS softball runs into Northwestern buzzsaw

SPRINGFIELD — Unbeaten Northwestern swept a non-league doubleheader Saturday with Blanchester, winning 9-0 in game one and 10-0 in game two.

The Ladycats are 5-5 on the year. The Warriors, 25-5 last season, are just 4-0.

In the first game, Northwestern pitcher Jenna Robbins tossed a no-hitter and struck out 16.

“We faced two fantastic pitchers and we just weren’t ever able to get anything going offensively,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “When things are not going well at the plate, that just puts extra pressure on the defense and we ended up making mistakes that we had not been making.”

Blanchester committed 13 errors in the two games, including nine in the nightcap. Of the 19 runs allowed by BHS, only five were earned.

Shayla Sicurella had the only hit of the day for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

April 8, 2017

@Northwestern High School

Game 1

Northwestern 9 Blanchester 0

B 000.000.0…..0-0-4

N 310.005.x…..9-12-1

(0) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 3-0-0-0 Abney 3-0-0-0 Dalton 3-0-0-0 Curless 3-0-0-0 Demitt 2-0-0-0 Mann 2-0-0-0 Sicurella 2-0-0-0 Scott 2-0-0-0 Rose 2-0-0-0

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Henry (L, 0-2) 6-12-9-4-3-0

——-

Game 2

Northwestern 10 Blanchester 0

B 000.000…..0-1-9

N 003.322…..10-8-0

(0) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 3-0-0-0 Abney 3-0-0-0 Dalton 2-0-0-0 Curelss 2-0-0-0 Demitt 2-0-0-0 Mann 0-0-0-0 Sicurella 2-0-1-0 Rose 2-0-0-0 Oberle 2-0-0-0

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Curless (L, 5-3) 5.2-8-10-1-0-0

