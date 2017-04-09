Chowning sets record; CM 4th, BHS 7th at Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE — Clinton-Massie’s Patience Chowning set a school record in the 1,600-meter run Friday at the Waynesville Invitational track and field meet.

Chowning’s event winning time of 5:28.4 bested the old CM mark of 5:32 set by Amy Dunham in 2004.

In the team standings, Clinton-Massie finished fourth with 51 points while Blanchester was seventh with 31 points.

While Chowning’s 1,600 win was the only top finish for the Lady Falcons, the best finishes for the Ladycats were third-place in the 4×800-meter and 4×400-meter relays.

SUMMARY

April 7, 2017

Waynesville Invitational

@Waynesville High School

TEAM SCORES: Twin Valley South 116 Fenwick 72 Mason 53 Clinton-Massie 51 Oakwood 40 Waynesville 39 Blanchester 31 Middletown Christian 23 Carlisle 18 Franklin 16 Miami Trace 16 Dixie 10 Yellow Springs 10 Badin 0 Dayton Christian 0

4×800 RELAY: Twin Valley South 10:26.6; Mason 10:36.8; Blanchester 10:53.5; Oakwood 10:59.6; Waynesville 11:01.3; Fenwick 11:17.3; Clinton-Massie 12:04.1; Franklin 14:21.8

100 HURDLES: Neely, Wa, 17.47; Beneke, TV, 17.5; Freeze, Fr, 17.66; Yacht, Fr, 16.68; Rylee Richardson, CM, 17.81; Hafer, Fe, 18.09; Hyhan, O, 18:27; Sreedly, M, 18:35; Lauren Kropp, CM, 19.14; Megan Highlander, Bl, 19.18

100 DASH: Crews, TV, 12.56; Courtney Gibson, CM, 13.19; Wildfeuer, Fe, 13.32; Swigart, Dix, 13.39; Preslee Rolf, CM, 13.42; Diets, Wa, 13.46; Zhu, M, 13.52; Austin, M, 13.63; Asia Baldwin, Bl, 14.05; Mandy Gerlach, Bl, 14.28

4×200 RELAY: Twin Valley South 1:52.1; Mason 1:52.8; Waynesville 1:54.2; Oakwood 1:55.8; Blanchester 1:56.9; Fenwick 1:58.6

1600 RUN: Patience Chowning, CM, 5:28.4; Wright, TV, 5:31.3; Hirko, Fe, 5:32.8; Tebbe, Fe, 5:44.4; McBeath, M, 5:53.8; Minn, M, 5:56.9; Wright, TV, 6:00.5; Combs, Ca, 6:02; Savannah Rhodes, Bl, 6:09.1

4×100 RELAY: Mason 53.02; Twin Valley South 53.59; Clinton-Massie 53.81; Waynesville 54.12; Fenwick 54.34; Franklin 58.28

400 DASH: Stewart, TV, 61.72; Worley, O, 62.06; Crawford, MC, 63.4; Emma Gundler, Bl, 64.28; Ritter, Wa, 64.46; Swigart, Dix, 64.84; Kidwell, O, 65.3; Madden, Fr, 65.81; Alley Davis, Bl, 66.31; Piper Hurlburt, CM, 68.72; Alana Smith, CM, 70.84

300 HURDLES: Roberts, YS, 48.87; Hafer, Fe, 51.05; Beneke, TV, 51.72; Steedly, M, 51.86; Asia Baldwin, Bl, 52.37; Page, Fe, 52.62; Yacht, Fr, 52.75; Wolfenbarger, MC, 53.75; Lauren Kropp, CM, 55.52; Mandy Gerlach, Bl, 57.09

800 RUN: Hirko, Fe, 2:27.4; Wright, TV, 2:28.7; Crawford, MC, 2:30.1; Kouche, M, 2:35.5; Patience Chowning, CM, 2:36.1; Olivia Gundler, Bl,, 2:36.6; Wright, TV, 2:37.5; O’Conner, W, 2:38.2

200 DASH: Crews, TV, 27.28; Stewart, TV, 28.0; Courtney Gibson, CM, 28.12; Preslee Rolf, CM, 28.83; Asia Baldwin, Bl, 28.88; Cocca, M, 28.94; Austin, M, 29.0; Metzler, Wa, 29.12;

3200 RUN: Vaughn, O, 11:53.3; Whitemore, M, 12:01.3; Harvey, M, 12:02.7; Michael, O, 12:13.5; Tebbe, Fe, 12:29.8; Savannah Rhodes, Bl, 13:00.3; Utsinger, TV, 13:07.8; Evans, MT, 13:22.2

4×400 RELAY: Twin Valley South 4:21.6; Oakwood 4:24.7; Blanchester 4:25.7; Fenwick 4:31.5; Waynesville 4:34.7; Franklin 4:35.1 Mason 4:35.1

SHOT PUT: Seyfang, MT, 36-2; Parrish, Ca, 35-6; Bellard, MC, 32-5; Struewing, Wa, 30-1; Morgan Deless, Bl, 28-10.5; Jocelyn Burton, CM, 28-9; Regan Ostermeier, Bl, 28-5; McGregor, Fr, 27-7

DISCUS: Parrish, Ca, 106-3; Brooks, Fe, 99-8.5; Seyfang, MT, 97-9; Morgan Deless, Bl, 97-5.5; Jocelyn Burton, CM, 96-10; Regan Ostermeier, Bl, 96-7.5; Baldwin, Wa, 87-8; Thompson, Fe, 85-8.5; Anna Thatcher, CM, 60-3.5

LONG JUMP: Wildfeuer, Fe, 15-5; Dietz, Wa, 15-4; Courtney Gibson, CM, 15-2; Zhu, M, 14-11; Freeze, Fr, 14-10.5; Piper Hurlburt, CM, 14-4.5; Bockavoy, M, 14-1.5; Mandy Gerlach, Bl, 12-4.5; Megan Highlander, Bl, 12-4

HIGH JUMP: Creech, TV, 5-0; Daly, Fe, 4-10; Creamer, Dix, 4-8; Crawford, MC, 4-8; Joseph, O, 4-8; Degroft, M, 4-6; Hoerlein, Fe, 4-6; Gill, Wa, 4-6; Lauren Kropp, CM, 4-6; Carly Moritz, CM, 4-6

POLE VAULT: Not contested because of high winds

