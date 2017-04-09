Falcons 5th at Waynesville; BHS takes 3 firsts

WAYNESVILLE — Blanchester’s Joe Holcomb won the shot put and discus Friday at the Waynesville Invitational track and field meet at WHS.

Holcomb, and teammate Derick Bowman, claimed the only first-place finishes for the county teams.

However, Clinton-Massie finished fifth in the team standings while Blanchester was seventh.

Holcomb went 47-2 in the shot put and 132-3 in the discus. Bowman clocked 16.66 in winning the 110-meter high hurdles.

The top finish for the Falcons was second place in a trio of events — the 4×800-meter relay, the 4×100-meter relay and Cole O’Bryon in the 400-meter dash.

SUMMARY

April 7, 2017

Waynesville Invitational

@Waynesville High School

TEAM SCORES: Mason 80 Twin Valley South 66 Fenwick 65 Miami Trace 59 Clinton-Massie 53 Oakwood 42 Blanchester 38 Waynesville 34 Dixie 26 Franklin 12 Carlisle 10 Badin 6 Dayton Christian 4 Middletown Christian 1 Yellow Springs 0.

4×800 RELAY: Twin Valley South 8:46.1; Clinton-Massie 8:51.3; Mason 8:53.1; Oakwood 8:53.2; Fenwick 8:57.1; Blanchester 9:01.7; Dixie 9:08.2; Waynesville 9:13.3

100 HURDLES: Derick Bowman, Bl, 16.66; Nevels, Dix, 16.69; Meyer, Bad, 16.72; Krug, F, 17.0; Chapman, TV, 17.44; Schauer, O, 17.6; Bednarski, F, 17.66; French, M, 17.7; Alec McDonald, CM, 17.96; Scott Goings, CM, 18.12; Clayton Schirmer, Bl, 19.49

100 DASH: Litteral, MT, 11.14; Plummer, Wa, 11.49; Mosley, M, 11.54; Wright, M, 11.62; Sauceda, MT, 11.64; Fessler, F, 11.81; Hardin, Wa, 11.82; Devon O’Bryon, CM, 11.93; Devon Noble, CM, 12.43; Lucas Thacker, Bl, 12.59; Dale Sturgill, Bl, 12.68

4×200 RELAY: Miami Trace 1:33.1; Fenwick 1:37.4; Waynesville 1:37.5; Twin Valley South 1:39.6; Clinton-Massie 1:40.7; Blanchester 1:40.8; Dayton Christian 1:41.4; Waynesville 1:42.2

1600 RUN: Lethander, O, 4:39.5; Connor, F, 4:41; Lipp, M, 4:45.4; Rabe, M, 4:55.1; Hellman, F, 4:56.8; Simoni, Dix, 4:58.5; Jacob Whitaker, CM, 5:00.3; Allen, F, 5:01.1; Tanner Olberding, CM, 5:15.4; Cameron Berrien, Bl, 5:42.8

4×100 RELAY: Mason 45.24; Clinton-Massie 45.24; Miami Trace 45.62; Waynesville 46.21; Fenwick 46.43; Twin Valley South 47.12; Blanchester 48.36

400 DASH: Harrison, Ca, 52.83; Cole O’Bryon, CM, 53.03; Austin, Wa, 53.58; Funkhouser, Dix, 54.15; Gautsch, M, 54.38; Wells, TV, 54.58; Wick, Wa, 54.75; Shea, M, 55.37; Will Calendine, CM, 55.77; Cole Feirl, Bl, 56.83; Jasper Damewod, Bl, 61.11

300 HURDLES: Nevels, Dix, 42.21; Schauer, O, 43.68; Scott Goings, CM, 43.96; Krug, F, 44.06; Alec McDonald, CM, 45.31; French, M, 45.37; Stuewing, Wa, 45.52; Cory, MT, 46.11; Derick Bowman, Bl, 46.96; Clayton Schirmer, Bl, 48.02

800 RUN: Shockey, TV, 2:05.5; Lipp, M, 2:07.9; Lewis, MT, 2:09.6; Zach Chowning, CM, 2:10.4; Connor, F, 2:10.9; Alex Hudson, CM, 2:11.4; Johnson, O, 2:11.9; Shah, M, 2:12.4

200 DASH: Litteral, MT, 22.56; Bowers, TV, 23.59; Sauceda, MT, 23.59; McDonald, DC, 23.62; Kouka, O, 24.15; Adams, M, 24.21; Stewart, M, 24.55; Hardin, Wa, 24.58; Christian Poynter, CM, 25.19; McDowell, CM, 26.68

3200 RUN: Lethander, O, 10:25.2; Kelly, M, 10:28.3; Heckler, M, 10:29.6; Hunter Browning, Bl, 10:35.8; Kurtz, F, 10:49.5; Long, MC, 10:50.4; Simoni, Dix, 10:51.4; Pittser, MT, 10:54.3

4×400 RELAY: Fenwick 3:35.8; Twin Valley South 3:37.2; Clinton-Massie 3:40.7; Mason 3:41; Waynesville 3:45.4; Blanchester 3:48.9; Badin 3:49.7; Dixie 3:50

SHOT PUT: Joe Holcomb, Bl, 47-2; Glossip, F, 45-10; Guiterez, M, 41-3; Barot, M, 40-8; Coffman, Dix, 40-5; Burke, TV, 39-9; Rose, Bad, 39-8; Turner, TV, 38-5.5; Isaac Green, CM, 36-7; Matt Grogg, Bl, 36-0.5

DISCUS: Joe Holcomb, Bl, 132-3; Seyfang, MT, 130-6; Bloom, Wa, 125-6; Herold, F, 11-7; Turner, TV, 109-8; Coffman, Dix, 105-2; Patterson, F, 102-6; Mossbarger, MT, 101-11; Reighdon Bare, Bl, 101-5; Isaac Green, CM, 98-6; Seth Schmidt, CM, 89-5.5

LONG JUMP: Gates, TV, 20-2.25; Cain, Fe, 19-4.25; Hoerlein, Fe, 19-4; Mikherjee, M, 18-9.25; Curry, Wa, 18-1; Bailey Leforge, CM, 18-0; Devon O’Bryon, CM, 17-10; Vandyke, W, 17-6; Lucas Thacker, Bl, 16-10; Noah Armocida, Bl, 16-4

HIGH JUMP: Gates, TV, 6-2; Schauer, O, 6-0; Chris Demler, CM, 6-0; Krug, Fe, 5-10; Cahal, Fe, 5-10; Johnny Schirmer, Bl, 5-8; Hall, Fr, 5-89; Corry, MT, 5-6; Tate Olberding, CM, 5-3; Jake Newman, Bl, 5-3

POLE VAULT: Not contested because of high winds

