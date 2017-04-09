Bottom of order pushes BHS past WHS 10-4

WILLIAMSBURG — The Blanchester baseball team took control of the National Division of the Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference Saturday with a 10-4 win over Williamsburg.

The Clinton County Wildcats, 4-3 overall, are now 4-0 in the National Division. Bethel-Tate is second at 2-0. The two teams played to a 5-5 tie earlier in the season.

Williamsburg is 3-6 overall, 2-3 in the league.

“This was a big win for us in the league standings,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “Williamsburg is always a tough environment to play in.”

Blanchester trailed 3-2 after three innings. “We had a big bases loaded error in the third that led to two runs,” said Lawson. “I am glad we were able to overcome that play and finish the game strong. I am very happy for the team and how everyone could contribute.”

In the fifth, BHS began to pull away with eight runs over the final three innings. Caleb Goodin had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs while Jacksson Waialae scored two runs and drove in two. Along with Jack Davidson, Goodin and Waialae made the bottom of the order extremely productive — going 4-for-10 with five runs scored and five RBI.

SUMMARY

April 8, 2017

@Williamsburg High School

Blanchester 10 Williamsburg 4

B 020.022.4…..10-8-2

W 102.000.1…..4-8-3

(10) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Creighton 4-0-1-1 Rausch 4-1-2-0 Monhollen 3-0-1-1 Fawley 2-0-0-0 Griffin 1-1-0-0 Howard 3-2-0-0 Bandow 0-1-0-0 Goodin 4-2-2-2 Davidson 3-1-1-1 Waialae 3-2-1-2. TOTALS 27-10-8-7

2B: Creighton, Rausch

SB: Creighton, Monhollen, Griffin, Howard, Goodin, Davidson, Waialae

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Baker 3.1-5-3-1-2-1

Waialae (W) 3.2-3-1-1-0-2

