9-0 Lady Falcons sweep pair from Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — The Clinton-Massie softball team swept a doubleheader from Beavercreek Saturday, 8-2 and 13-5, in non-league action at the BHS diamonds.

The Lady Falcons are 9-0 on the year. They will host Miami Trace in a big South Central Ohio League matchup Monday.

“We played very well in both games today,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “The girls put the ball in play during every at-bat. To play 14 innings of softball and have only one strikeout on the day, I was very pleased with our approach at the plate.”

The result was 32 hits and 21 runs against a Division I school.

“Any time you can put together 32 hits and 21 runs during DH, your kids are doing something right,” Lauer said. “I was very pleased with how every girl performed today.”

Kelsey Carter collected four hits in the second game and finished the day 5-for-8 with four runs scored. Victoria Sivert, who hit her first homerun in the second game, was 5-for-9. Claire Carruthers was 4-for-7 with three runs batted in and four runs scored. Madilyn Newton was 4-for-9 with three RBI.

Taylor Florea started the first game and pitched seven strong innings. She entered in relief in the second game to close out the win.

SUMMARY

April 8, 2017

@Beavercreek High School

Game 1

Clinton-Massie 8 Beavercreek 2

C 202.040.0…..8

B 001.001.0…..2

(8) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Sivert 4-0-2-0 Florea 4-1-1-0 Amberger 4-2-2-0 K. Carter 4-0-1-1 Carruthers 2-2-1-0 Clayborn 4-2-2-2 Newton 4-1-2-2 Miller 3-0-0-0 Asher 2-0-0-0 C. Carter 1-0-0-0.

2B: Clayborn, Sivert

3B: Clayborn, Newton

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Florea (W) 7-5-2-1-2-9

Game 2

Clinton-Massie 13 Beavercreek 5

C 420.202.3…..13

B 102.200.0…..5

(13) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Sivert 5-2-3-2 K. Carter 4-4-4-0 Amberger 5-1-1-1 Carruthers 5-2-3-2 Newton 5-1-2-4 Tay. Neace 5-0-2-1 L. Carter 3-0-1-1 Miller 1-0-1-1 Ty. Neace 2-0-0-0 Clayborn 2-0-0-0 Florea 2-1-2-0.

2B: Carruthers, Florea

3B: Newton, K. Carter

HR: Sivert

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-s0)

Carruthers 3.1-8-5-5-0-4

Florea (W) 3.2-1-0-0-0-6

