East Clinton softball slugs Wilmington 7-3

WILMINGTON — Tori Bailey doubled twice and drove in three runs as East Clinton defeated Wilmington 7-3 Monday in a South Central Ohio League softball game at the WHS diamond.

Bailey’s second double broke the game open in the seventh inning as the Lady Astros scored three times to close out the victory.

Wilmington falls to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in the SCOL.

East Clinton is 5-2 overall.

“I give East Clinton credit for coming in with lots of energy and ready to play,” WHS coach Glen Blessing said. “We are very skilled and capable of doing much better. We need to do a better job being ready to play and set the tone from the start.”

Marah Dunn doubled home a couple runs in the first then came home herself on Bailey’s first double as the Lady Astros went up 3-0. EC made it 4-0 with a run in the fourth before Wilmington battled back.

Hunter Toller’s sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single by Courtney Smart made it 4-2 EC in the fourth inning. Wilmington put another run on the board in the sixth when Olivia Veidt knocked in Lyla Self, 4-3.

After a couple of WHS errors extended the inning, Dunn’s third RBI of the game in the seventh made it 5-3 then Bailey ripped a double that put the game out of reach, 7-3.

Sierra Christian scattered six hits and a couple of walks but kept the Lady Hurricane bats at bay for most of the game to earn the win.

SUMMARY

April 10, 2017

@Wilmington High School

East Clinton 7 Wilmington 3

E 300.100.3…..7-8-1

W 000.201.0…..3-6-4

(7) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 4-2-1-0 Campbell 3-2-0-0 Dunn 4-1-2-3 Bailey 4-0-2-3 Christian 4-0-0-0 Vance 3-0-1-0 Durbin 3-1-1-0 Hall 2-1-1-0 Smith 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 30-7-8-6

(3) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Blessing 3-0-0-0 Laufer 1-0-0-0 Self 2-2-2-0 Veidt 3-1-1-1 Toller 2-0-1-1 Smart 2-0-1-1 McKenna 3-0-0-0 Younker 3-0-1-0 Flint 2-0-0-0 Hardin 1-0-0-0 South 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 25-3-6-3

2B: EC-Dunn, Bailey 2

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

East Clinton

Christian (W) 7-6-3-2-2-2

Wilmington

Smart (L) 6-6-4-4-1-3

Veidt 1-2-3-0-0-1

