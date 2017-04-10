Monhollen hit helps Wildcats bump Barons 4-3

AMELIA — Jared Monhollen drove in the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning Monday as Blanchester defeated Amelia 4-3 in a non-league game at AHS.

Blanchester, 5-3 on the year, will play Clinton-Massie on Thursday.

“That was our best baseball game thus far,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “Levi Mobley really established himself on the mound early. He had a phenomenal outing going six strong (innings). Blake Baker looked just as sharp on short rest closing down the game in the seventh.”

Blanchester led 3-0 but Amelia came back to tie the game at 3-3. In the seventh, Monhollen drove one up the middle that the Barons’ shortstop fielded but had no play and Aaron Anderson scampered across the plate with the go-ahead run.

‘I am glad we were able to compete against such a quality pitcher,” Lawson said. “The game could have went either way. I am very happy we were able to walk away with the win. That’s a good win for us to build on.”

Anderson and Gavin Creighton both had two hits. Monhollen drove in two runs.

SUMMARY

April 10, 2017

@Amelia High School

Blanchester 4 Amelia 3

B 210.000.1…..4-6-1

A 021.000.0…..3-3-3

(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Creighton 4-1-2-0 Rausch 3-1-1-0 Monhollen 4-0-1-2 Fawley 4-0-0-0 Goodin 2-0-0-0 Howard 3-0-0-0 Davidson 2-1-0-0 Waialae 3-0-0-0 Anderson 3-1-2-0. TOTALS 28-4-6-2

2B: Creighton

SB: Creighton, Rausc, Davidson, Anderson 2

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Mobley 5.2-3-3-1-5-4

Baker (W) 1.1-0-0-0-0-2

Blanchester’s Jared Monhollen http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BB_blan_monhollenhit_fel.jpg Blanchester’s Jared Monhollen