Falcons can’t keep up with Panthers in 5-0 loss

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie tennis team dropped a 5-0 decision Monday to Miami Trace in South Central Ohio League tennis action on the CM courts.

The Falcons are 1-3 on the year and will play at Chillicothe Tuesday.

Clinton-Massie switched its lineup for this one, coach Lynn Deatherage said.

“The depth of Miami Trace was too much to overcome,” Deatherage said. “We are young, but improving daily.”

Joe Hammonds forced a second set tiebreaker at third singles before falling 0-6, 6-7 (8-10).

SUMMARY

April 10, 2017

@Clinton-Massie High School

Miami Trace 5 Clinton-Massie 0

Singles

• Clayton Amburgy was def by Juan Diego Navas 0-6, 1-6

• Drew Keller was def by Seth Leach 0-6, 0-6

• Joe Hammonds was def by Ely Schirtzinger 0-6, 6-7 (8-10)

Doubles

• Pierce LeVangie/Zach Hammonds were def by Matt Fender/Thomas Bondi 4-6, 0-6

• Cole Isaacs/Drew Houseman were def by Johnathan/Allen 0-6, 3-6

Exhibition

Mitchell Bills/Jason Martin were def by Devin Riggs/Jack Ivers 6-8

Pierce LeVangie/Zach Hammonds defeated Drew Stanforth/Nathan Taylor 8-1

Drew Houseman defeated Isaac Abare 8-3

