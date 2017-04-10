Trampler pitches CM baseball to win over Trace 4-2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie continued its winning ways Monday with a 4-2 win over Miami Trace in South Central Ohio League baseball action at Paul Schwamberger Field.

The Falcons, 8-2 overall, improve to 5-0 in league play.

Weston Trampler went the distance on the mound and struck out eight to record the win. He was perfect through five innings then gave up two runs in the sixth.

“We had six games last week and we (are scheduled) play every day this week … with Noah (Greathouse) being out, we really needed somebody to have a big game for us,” CM coach Brian Camp said. “Just a great outing by Weston. He allowed us to get our pitchers through a days rest.”

The Falcons are scheduled to host Little Miami at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Cam Collett drove in a pair of runs for Clinton-Massie. Aric France had two hits and scored twice. Max Murray and Dana Eichenhorst also drove in runs for the Falcons.

“The offense made the most of what we had,” Camp said.

On Saturday, Clinton-Massie swept a non-league doubleheader against Winton Woods. Eichenhorst pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the first game as the Falcons won 15-0. Massie won the second game behind the pitching of David Poynter, 9-3.

Greathouse had five hits on the day while Collett, France and Murray had three hits each in the two games.

On Friday, Clinton-Massie posted an SCOL win over Chillicothe, 13-5.

France pitched five innings to get the win. Luke Richardson had three hits while Murray, Poynter, France and Trampler had two hits each.

SUMMARY

April 10, 2017

@Paul Schwamberger Field

Clinton-Massie 4 Miami Trace 2

MT 000.002.0…..2

CM 02.0.200.x…..4

(4) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Richardson 2-0-0-0 Murray 3-0-1-1 Greathouse 3-0-0-0 Poynter 3-0-0-0 Wolf 3-0-1-0 Trampler 1-2-0-0 France 3-2-2-0 Eichenhorst 2-0-0-1 Collett 3-0-1-2 Thomas 1-0-1-0.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-10.jpg