Bats quiet as WC softball swept in OAC doubleheader

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS – The Wilmington College softball team struggled offensively Monday as the Fightin’ Quakers were swept in an Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader to John Carroll.

GAME ONE: JOHN CARROLL 6, WILMINGTON 0

Senior Becca Carpenter, 1-10, went the distance, allowing six runs – one earned – on 10 hits with two strikeouts.

Wilmington tallied two hits in the loss, singles by freshman Grace Yoder and senior Kerrie Trautman.

GAME TWO: JOHN CARROLL 9, WILMINGTON 1 (SIX INNINGS)

Wilmington scored its lone run when Yoder scored following a two-out error in the fourth inning.

Freshman Mariyah Burkhardt, 1-4, took the loss, allowing three runs in 2 1/3 innings on eight hits. She was also responsible for two of Wilmington’s four hits.

Junior Beth Persicano yielded six runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings. She issued three walks and hit a batter.

Wilmington (5-21 overall, 1-7 OAC) returns to action 3 p.m. Tuesday to face Ohio Northern.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-4.jpg