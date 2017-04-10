Abney leads BHS softball hit parade in 17-4 win over Barons

AMELIA — Kassidy Abney led a 17-hit attack Monday as Blanchester (6-5 on the season) blasted Amelia 17-4 in a non-league softball game at AHS.

Abney had four hits, including two homers, and drove in three runs. The Ladycats had two big innings, scoring six in the first and seven in the third.

“We bunted well and hit well,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “When the short game is working, it just opens up so many other opportunities.”

Elecia Patton and Dakota Demitt both scored three runs. Hanna Mann collected three hits.

Grogg was pleased his squad came back after losing a doubleheader on Saturday when they collected just one hit.

Grogg noted the overall solid defense as well as a play made by right fielder Rebekah Fordyce when she caught a foul ball right up against the fence.

Blanchester is scheduled to play at Williamsburg Tuesday with both teams 4-0 in the Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference National Division at 4-0.

SUMMARY

April 10, 2017

@Amelia High School

Blanchester 17 Amelia 4

B 607.22…..17-17-1

A 000.04…..4-7-3

(17) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 3-3-2-0 Abney 5-2-4-3 Dalton 3-2-2-1 Curless 4-0-2-2 Mann 4-2-3-0 Demitt 3-3-2-2 Sicurella 1-2-0-0 Rose 4-0-1-1 Fordyce 4-1-1-0 Oberle 0-1-0-0 Scott 0-1-0-0

HR: Abney 2

SB: Dalton, Mann

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Curless (W, 6-3) 5-7-4-4-0-3

