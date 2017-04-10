Hottinger handcuffs Astros as Hurricane hits way to 11-1 win

WILMINGTON — Ryan Hottinger struck out eight as Wilmington defeated East Clinton 11-1 in five innings Monday in South Central Ohio League baseball action on the WHS diamond.

Hottinger gave up three hits and one earned run in pitching the Hurricane to the victory on a windy day.

“Our pitching continues to be excellent and tonight we got the hits we need,” WHS coach Dustin James said. “East Clinton continues to improve and I expect them to under coach (Brian) Carey.”

At the plate, Wilmington had four players with two hits each.

“We hit well,” James said. “As a coach, any time you hit .500 from the plate with five doubles and a triple, you feel pretty good about your team’s performance. We started the game slowly but we were able to get aggressive later.”

Drew Carey had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Stephen Krause had two hits, including a double and a walk, while driving in two runs.

Chad Davis had two hits, with a triple and base on balls. Alex Meyer doubled and was hit by pitches twice in the game. Chris Wolary had a pair of doubles and was hit by a pitch. Brett Bell drove in two teammates.

