Clayborn ties it, then wins it as CM edges Trace in SCOL thriller

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Hailey Clayborn had two key hits to lift Clinton-Massie to a 3-2 win in nine innings over Miami Trace Monday in South Central Ohio League softball action.

The win puts Massie at 10-0 overall and atop the SCOL at 5-0.

Neither team had a hit until the fifth inning.

“Both pitchers threw a great game tonight,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “Neither one of us could put two hits together to get something going.”

Miami Trace took a 1-0 lead in the top of the seventh and seemed destined to give the Lady Falcons their first loss of the season.

But Clayborn blasted a two out solo homer in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and give the fans “free” softball on a sun-drenched, but windy day.

“That was a huge hit for Hailey,” Lauer said.

After a scoreless eighth, the Lady Panthers went back to the scoreboard with a run and a 2-1 lead going to the bottom of the ninth.

In the ninth, Kelsey Carter singled and scored on an error to tie the game at 2-2. With Lindsey Amberger at third and a 1-2 count, Clayborn came up with the game-winner.

“I told her to just relax and do what she knows how to do,” Lauer said. “She took the next pitch and hit a line drive back up the middle.

“This was not our best hitting game of the season but being able to win a game like this is huge. It’s very non-typical for us to only have five hits. Trace’s pitcher did an excellent job.”

SUMMARY

April 10, 2017

@Clinton-Massie HS

Clinton-Massie 3 Miami Trace 2, 9 innings

MT 000.000.101…..2

CM 000.000.102…..3

(3) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Sivert 4-0-0-0 Florea 3-0-0-0 K. Carter 4-1-1-0 Amberger 4-1-1-0 Carruthers 4-0-0-0 Clayborn 4-1-2-2 Newton 3-0-1-0 Miller 3-0-0-0 Asher 3-0-0-0

HR: Clayborn

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Florea (W) 8-5-2-2-5-8

Hailey Clayborn drove in the winning run Monday as Clinton-Massie edged Miami Trace 3-2 in SCOL softball action at CMHS. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SB_cm_haileyclaybornhit2_hb.jpg Hailey Clayborn drove in the winning run Monday as Clinton-Massie edged Miami Trace 3-2 in SCOL softball action at CMHS.