BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Middle School girls track and field team finished third Monday in a meet held at Barbour Memorial Field.

Haley McEntire won the high jump and Becca Kratzer won the 100-meter hurdles.

The 4×100-meter relay team of Kratzer, McEntire, Shi Massy and Kenzie Cottle also finished first.

Emma Winemiller was third in the high jump and fourth in the long jump. Regan Grogg was second in the discus. In the shot put, Lana Roy was third and Grogg was fifth.

Savanna Schutte was runnerup in the long jump. Noe Tangonan was third in the 100-meter hurdles and Massey finished fourth. Cottle was fifth in the 100-meter dash.

Kenzie Kratzer took fourth place in the 1,600-meter run. Caili Baumann was second in the 400-meter dash and Becca Kratzer was runnerup in the 200-meter hurdles.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-16.jpg