Blanchester MS boys track, field wins quad meet

The Blanchester Middle School boys track and field team won a quad meet Tuesday at Barbour Memorial Field.

Blanchester had 71 points while Clinton-Massie scored 67, Leesburg Fairfield 52 and Fayetteville 22.

Shane Smith won both the 110-meter and 200-meter hurdle events. Brady Phillips posted wins in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Gage Huston won the long jump for the Wildcats.

The 4×100-meter relay team of Smith, Phillips, Carter Stevens and Gavin Colebank hit the line first as did the 4×200-meter team of Colebank, Huston, Bryan Bandow and Troy Hedstrom.

Hedstrom was third in the shot put and fifth in the discus. Stevens was runnerup in the discus and runnerup in the 110-meter hurdles. Jacob Lansing finished fifth in the 110 hurdles. Taylor Cochran was fifth in the 800.

Colebank was fifth in the 100-meter dash. Matt Holland was second in the 1,600 and second in the 800. Brett Bandow was fourth in the 1,600 and fourth in the 800. Gaby McVey finished fifth in the 200 hurdles.

