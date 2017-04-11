Massie JV baseball rallies for 3-1 win over Trace

The Clinton-Massie junior varsity baseball team defeated Miami Trace Tuesday 3-1 in nine innings in a South Central Ohio League game.

Bryan Kennedy pitched five innings in relief and earned the win. He struck out five and gave up one hit.

Luke Chappie started and went four innings. He did not allow a hit and walked two. Chappie struck out six.

The Falcons trailed 1-0 going to the seventh but tied the game when Tyler Lewis singled home Caleb Criswell.

In the ninth, Massie plated two runs on walks, an error and a base hit.

Spencer Branham had two hits for Massie. Lewis, Kennedy, Chappie, Criswell and Corey May had one single each.