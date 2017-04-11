Lady Hurricane JV softball drops close one 11-10

The Wilmington High School reserve softball team was defeated by East Clinton 11-10 in eight innings Tuesday afternoon at ECHS.

Kaylee Tackett struck out 12 and walked four on the mound for WHS. She had two hits and drove in a run at the plate.

Logan Osborne had two hits and walked twice in four plate appearances. Jennae Valentine, Bella Gammell and Emily Spendlove all had two hits and reached on a walk, according to WHS coach Pete Brown.

On Saturday, Wilmington lost to Fairfield 15-7. Brown said the Lady Lions were “a little more than we could handle.”

On April 4, the Lady Hurricane edged Franklin 11-10 with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Tackett struck out four and did not walk a batter on the mound for WHS. Spendlove had two hits, including the game-winning double in the seventh. She drove in three runs.

On April 3, Wilmington was defeated by Miami Trace 7-2. The game was tied at 2-2 through four innings.

Tackett struck out 10 and walked three for the Lady Hurricane. She had a hit on offense.

Jasmine Collins and Gammel both had a hit.

