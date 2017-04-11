Ohio Northern takes two from Wilmington in OAC softball

ADA — The Wilmington College softball team dropped a pair of games Tuesday at Ohio Northern, 7-3 and 10-5.

The Fightin’ Quakers (5-21 overall, 1-7 OAC) slugged three homeruns in the nightcap but came up short on the scoreboard.

Ohio Northern is now 20-8 overall and 6-4 in the OAC.

Jillia Cook and Allison Pierce had three hits each on the day

SUMMARY

April 11, 2017

@ONU Softball Field

Game 1

Ohio Northern 7 Wilmington 3

W 100.000.2…..3-6-3

O 001.051.x…..7-10-1

(3) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Savannah Hooper 2-1-1-0 Burkhardt 1-0-0-1 Yoder 4-0-0-0 Cook 3-0-1-0 Carpenter 2-0-1-1 Persicano 1-0-0-0 Barber 3-0-0-0 Pierce 3-0-1-0 Metz 0-1-0-0 Hensley 3-1-1-1 Bowles 2-0-0-0 Kelly 1-0-1-0 Trautman 2-0-0-0 Sawyer Hooper 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 27-3-6-3

2B: Carpenter, Pierce, Kelly

SB: Savannah Hooper

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Carpenter (L, 1-11) 4.1-7-5-5-2-5

Persicano 1.2-3-2-1-3-1

——-

Game 2

Ohio Northern 10 Wilmington 5

W 001.130.0…..5-8-2

O 500.212.x…..10-11-0

(5) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Savannah Hooper 4-0-1-0 Trautman 3-1-1-0 Cook 3-1-2-2 Sawyer Hooper 0-0-0-0 Pierce 4-2-2-1 Barber 4-0-0-0 Burkhardt 2-0-1-0 Fields 0-0-0-0 Kelly 3-0-0-1 Hensley 3-1-1-1 Yoder 3-0-0-0 Johns 0-0-0-0 Bowles 0-0-0-0

HR: Cook, Pierce, Hensley

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Burkhardt (L, 1-5) 3.1-6-7-4-2-3

Trautman 2.2-5-3-3-3-1

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-5.jpg