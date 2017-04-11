WC wins nightcap to earn OAC baseball split

The Wilmington College baseball team split a pair of Ohio Athletic Conference games Tuesday at Tewksbury-Delaney Field.

Wilmington, 6-19 overall and 2-6 in OAC, won the second game 3-2 after losing the opener 5-2.

In the first game, WC took a 1-0 lead when Gage Bley singled home Jake Hyatt, who led the second inning off with a double.

The Fightin’ Quakers scored again in the third when Josh Chua doubled home Lane Stevenson with two outs to make it 2-0.

Joey Hollback was cruising along with seven strong innings. The WC lefty gave up a run in the sixth but turned the ball over to the bullpen with a 2-1 lead through six.

Ohio Northern tied the game with a run off Bryant McCarty and went ahead off Jarett Trautman (0-2) in the 10th. The run was unearned but a run nevertheless. Ryan Collett finished on the mound and gave up two unearned runs.

Kyle Short made several standout diving defensive plays in right field for Wilmington.

In the nightcap, Wilmington scored first when Bley singled, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error. Hyatt singled to plate Bley and give WC a 1-0 lead.

The lead went to 3-0 in the third. Stevenson reached on a throwing error. After Chua singled, Stevenson was thrown out on a steal attempt. But Hyatt made good with a run-scoring double, 2-0. Kyle Short singled Hyatt home, 3-0.

Jacob Helterbrand started but went only three innings. Lance Fleischman pitched the final six innings to record the win.

SUMMARY

April 11, 2017

@Tewksbury-Delaney Field

Game 1

Ohio Northern 5 Wilmington 2

O 000.001.001…..5-12-3

W 011.000.000…..2-11-2

(2) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Stevenson 5-1-3-0 McDaniel 4-0-1-0 Robinette 1-0-0-0 Chua 5-0-1-1 Hyatt 4-1-2-0 Short 4-0-0-0 Robinson 4-0-2-0 Bley 4-0-1-1 Bottorff 3-0-1-0 Silvis 1-0-0-0 Hayes 3-0-0-0 Hollback 0-0-0-0 McCarty 0-0-0-0 Trautman 0-0-0-0 Collett 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 38-2-11-2

2B: Stevenson, Chua, Hyatt 2

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Hollback 7-4-1-1-1-3

McCarty 1-3-1-1-0-1

Trautman (L, 0-2) 1-3-1-0-0-0

Collett 1-2-2-0-1-1

——-

Game 2

Wilmington 3 Ohio Northern 2

O 000.002.000…..2-3-3

W 102.000.00x…..3-10-0

(3) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Stevenson 5-0-0-0 Bley 4-1-2-0 Chua 3-1-1-0 Hyatt 4-1-2-2 Short 3-0-2-1 Robinson 4-0-0-0 Collett 4-0-0-0 Bottorff 4-0-0-0 Robinette 0-0-0-0 Trautman 0-0-0-0 Silvis 4-0-3-0 Helterbrand 0-0-0-0 Fleischman 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 35-3-10-3

2B: Hyatt

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)

Helterbrand 3-1-0-0-2-1

Fleischman (W, 1-0) 6-2-2-2-1-1

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WC_BryantMcCarty_onu.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WC_DanielHayes_onu.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WC_Dugout_onu.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WC_JakeRobinson_onu.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WC_JarettTrautman_onu.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WC_JarettTrautman2_onu.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WC_JoeyHollback_onu.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WC_JoeyHollback2_onu.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WC_JoeyHollback3_onu.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WC_JoshuaChua_onu.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WC_KaseyBottorf_onu.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WC_Robinson2nd_onu.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WC_Trautmanwarms1_onu.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WC_Robinson2nd2_onu.jpg