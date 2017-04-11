Wedding, Wagenseller to speak at junior golf clinic at Elks

A junior golf clinic will be held June 5-7 at the Elks 797 Golf Course. A pair of Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame members will be guest speakers.

Guest speakers for the clinic will be Gabby Wedding and David Wagenseller.

The clinic is for youth in first grade through high school. High school age players will receive on-course experience in the form of scrambles and league play.

The clinic will be held 9 to 11 a.m. each day and those who attend will be instructed on basic grip, aim, stance, putting, chipping, pitching and full swing.

Money raised from the clinic will go to the Wilmington High School girls golf program.

Instructors include WHS girls golf coach Randall Davis, former Clinton-Massie coach Andy Copeland, All-OAC and former Wilmington College golfer Gary Stover and former high school coach and Elks 797 general manager Tim Hill.

Wedding, a 2001 graduate of Wilmington High School, was a standout golfer at both WHS and Kent State University. She won a state championship in high school in 1999 and was runnerup in 2000. Wedding was a two-time Mid-American Conference golfer of the year. She was inducted into the county hall of fame in 2012 and the Kent State University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012.

Wagenseller, a 1998 graduate of WHS and a 2002 graduate of Ohio State, played professionally in both the Hooters and Canadian tours. He was the No. 1 player for Ohio State two years after a decorated high school and junior career. He was inducted into the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

For more information contact Davis at 937-481-1577 or visits the Elks 797 pro shop.

Gabby Wedding and David Wagenseller http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Gabby_Wags.jpg Gabby Wedding and David Wagenseller