Scooter powers Reds to 6-2 win over Pirates


Cincinnati Reds starter Rookie Davis pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)


Pittsburgh Pirates starter Jameson Taillon pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)


Pittsburgh Pirates fans talk with an usher during a rain delay before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)


E_Peraza (1). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Peraza (1), Gennett (1). HR_Duvall (3), Gennett (3). SB_Peraza (3), S.Marte (1), G.Polanco (2). S_Barnhart (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Davis421143
Cingrani100011
Storen W,1-0 BS,1111000
Peralta H,1100001
Wood1-320001
Iglesias S,3-312-310000
Pittsburgh
Taillon642214
Nicasio L,0-1121101
Williams243303

HBP_by Taillon (Davis), by Storen (Cervelli). WP_Davis.

Umpires_Home, Mike DiMuro; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:04. A_11,027 (38,362).

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Scooter Gennett homered for the second straight night and finished with three hits, helping the Cincinnati Reds overcome the early departure of injured starter Rookie Davis to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 Tuesday for their sixth win in seven games.

Gennett capped the scoring with a three-run drive into the right field bleachers in the eighth inning off Trevor Williams.

Davis, a rookie right-hander, left in the fifth inning with a bruised right forearm after being struck by a pitch from Pittsburgh’s Jameson Taillon. He worked four innings in his second major league start, allowing a run, two hits and four walks while striking out three.

Claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers during spring training, Gennett has three home runs in his first seven games, including a solo shot Monday night in a 7-1 victory over the Pirates.

Gennett also doubled, and the Reds had 10 hits. Adam Duvall hit a leadoff home run in the second inning, his third of the season, to open the scoring.

Billy Hamilton’s RBI single with two outs in the seventh off Juan Nicasio (0-1) snapped a 2-2 tie, putting the Reds ahead for good.

Drew Storen (1-0) allowed an unearned run in the sixth on shortstop Jose Peraza’s throwing error but got credit for his first win with the Reds after signing as a free agent in the offseason.

Taillon allowed two runs and four hits in six innings with four strikeouts and one walk. Andrew McCutchen was 2 for 4 after beginning the 2013 NL MVP began the season 4 for 24.

The Pirates have lost back-to-back games following a three-game winning streak.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 17 minutes because of rain.

WHERE ARE THE WALKS?

Reds first baseman Joey Votto has walked just twice in his first 33 plate appearance. He led the NL with a .434 on-base percentage last season and has topped the league in bases on balls four times in his 11-year career.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: SS Zack Cozart (sore left wrist) missed his second straight game but could return Wednesday night for the finale of the three-game series. He is on a six-game hitting streak to begin the season, going 9 for 20. … C Devin Mesoraco (right hip surgery), who is on a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola, is likely to be activated from the disabled list early next week. … RHP Austin Brice (ulnar never irritation in right elbow) was activated from the 10-day DL and optioned to Pensacola.

Pirates: 2B Josh Harrison (sore left calf) had two of the Pirates’ five hits in returning to the lineup after sitting out Monday night’s game.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Amir Garrett (1-0) will start Wednesday night after pitching six shutout innings at St. Louis to win his major league debut.

Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (1-0) won the home opener, holding Atlanta to one unearned run in six innings.

Cincinnati Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hmilton cf 5 0 1 1 S.Marte cf 5 1 1 0
Peraza ss 5 1 1 0 J.Bell 1b 4 0 0 0
Votto 1b 5 0 0 0 Tr.Wllm p 0 0 0 0
Duvall lf 3 2 2 1 Hanson ph 1 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 4 1 2 1 McCtchn rf 4 0 2 0
Schbler rf 4 0 0 0 G.Plnco lf 3 0 0 0
Gennett 2b 4 2 3 3 Freese 3b 3 0 1 0
Brnhart c 3 0 1 0 Crvelli c 3 1 0 0
Ro.Dvis p 1 0 0 0 Hrrison 2b 4 0 2 0
Cngrani p 0 0 0 0 Mercer ss 3 0 0 0
Storen p 0 0 0 0 Taillon p 2 0 0 0
Alcantr ph 1 0 0 0 A.Frzer ph 1 0 0 0
Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0
Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0 Jaso 1b 1 0 0 0
B.Wood p 0 0 0 0
R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 34 2 6 0
Cincinnati 010 100 130—6
Pittsburgh 001 001 000—2

E_Peraza (1). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Peraza (1), Gennett (1). HR_Duvall (3), Gennett (3). SB_Peraza (3), S.Marte (1), G.Polanco (2). S_Barnhart (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Davis 4 2 1 1 4 3
Cingrani 1 0 0 0 1 1
Storen W,1-0 BS,1 1 1 1 0 0 0
Peralta H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wood 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Iglesias S,3-3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh
Taillon 6 4 2 2 1 4
Nicasio L,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Williams 2 4 3 3 0 3

HBP_by Taillon (Davis), by Storen (Cervelli). WP_Davis.

Umpires_Home, Mike DiMuro; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:04. A_11,027 (38,362).

