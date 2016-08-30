2016 PREVIEW: Wilmington College football

RECORD IN 2015
0-10 overall, 0-9 in OAC
HEAD COACH
Stacey Hairston, third year
COACH’S RECORD
1-19 at Wilmington
COACHES IN PROGRAM
Rick Worman, offensive coordinator; Brad Watkins, defensive line, special teams coordinator; Chris Harris, offensive line; Marque Jones, wide receivers; Will Isaac, running backs; Will Bowman, linebackers
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
20
NUMBER OF LETTER WINNERS NOT RETURNING
17
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Chase Manica, RB; Sterling Clark, OT; Luke Creditt, QB; Lane Hacker, OL; David Henry, DL; Darren Milligan, DL; Ryan Prince, DL; Terrance Narcisse-Murphy, DL; CJ Thompson, LB; Jay Higgins, DB
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
On offense: Luke Creditt, Chase Manica, Gino Hinton, Lane Hacker, Sterling Clark, Tyler Tarnowski
On defense: David Henry, Darren Milligan, CJ Thompson, Brandon Middleton, Jadelen Higgins
Special Teams: Grant Brown
KEY NEWCOMERS
On Offense: CJ Wilkerson, Nick Moore
On Defense: Kevin Lipscomb, Bernard Ross, Austin Thompson, Keshawn Johnson-Sanders
KEY PLAYERS LOST
Amari Bryant, Tarrell Starckey, Nick Williams, Justin Lee, Aroyal Wright
RIGHT NOW I LIKE …
Our young defensive backs. We have several DBs that have natural football instincts and will make an immediate impact on our defense with their toughness and speed.
I also like what I have seen out of our QB, Luke Creditt, who appears to be settling in with our new offense. And our RBs looking to be more of a factor this year.
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …
Consistency at the receiver position. With very little playing experience returning at that position, they need to continue to improve at that position with route running, catching the ball, and blocking.
OTHER THAN OUR TEAM, WHO WILL BE THE TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY
Mount Union is the defending National Champs and 25 year defending Conference Champs. They are at the top, they represent the best in D3.
ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON
We are looking at taking the next step this year with our program. We expect to turn the corner and not just be competitive in games, our goal is to win games. The quest has begun, I am looking forward to watching it unfold.
SCHEDULE
Sept 3 @Bluffton 130 pm; Sept 17 Otterbein 7 pm @WC; Sept 24 @Capital 7 pm
Oct 1 John Carroll 130 pm @WC; Oct 8 Baldwin-Wallace 2 pm @WC Homecoming; Oct 15 @Marietta 130 pm; Oct 22 @Mount Union 130 pm; Oct 29 Heidelberg 130 pm @WC
Nov 5 @Ohio Northern 130 pm; Nov 12 Muskingum 130 pm @WC Senior Day
