2016 PREVIEW: Wilmington College football

RECORD IN 2015

0-10 overall, 0-9 in OAC

HEAD COACH

Stacey Hairston, third year

COACH’S RECORD

1-19 at Wilmington

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Rick Worman, offensive coordinator; Brad Watkins, defensive line, special teams coordinator; Chris Harris, offensive line; Marque Jones, wide receivers; Will Isaac, running backs; Will Bowman, linebackers

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

20

NUMBER OF LETTER WINNERS NOT RETURNING

17

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Chase Manica, RB; Sterling Clark, OT; Luke Creditt, QB; Lane Hacker, OL; David Henry, DL; Darren Milligan, DL; Ryan Prince, DL; Terrance Narcisse-Murphy, DL; CJ Thompson, LB; Jay Higgins, DB

On offense: Luke Creditt, Chase Manica, Gino Hinton, Lane Hacker, Sterling Clark, Tyler Tarnowski

On defense: David Henry, Darren Milligan, CJ Thompson, Brandon Middleton, Jadelen Higgins

Special Teams: Grant Brown

KEY NEWCOMERS

On Offense: CJ Wilkerson, Nick Moore

On Defense: Kevin Lipscomb, Bernard Ross, Austin Thompson, Keshawn Johnson-Sanders

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Amari Bryant, Tarrell Starckey, Nick Williams, Justin Lee, Aroyal Wright

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

Our young defensive backs. We have several DBs that have natural football instincts and will make an immediate impact on our defense with their toughness and speed.

I also like what I have seen out of our QB, Luke Creditt, who appears to be settling in with our new offense. And our RBs looking to be more of a factor this year.

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

Consistency at the receiver position. With very little playing experience returning at that position, they need to continue to improve at that position with route running, catching the ball, and blocking.

OTHER THAN OUR TEAM, WHO WILL BE THE TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Mount Union is the defending National Champs and 25 year defending Conference Champs. They are at the top, they represent the best in D3.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

We are looking at taking the next step this year with our program. We expect to turn the corner and not just be competitive in games, our goal is to win games. The quest has begun, I am looking forward to watching it unfold.

SCHEDULE

Sept 3 @Bluffton 130 pm; Sept 17 Otterbein 7 pm @WC; Sept 24 @Capital 7 pm

Oct 1 John Carroll 130 pm @WC; Oct 8 Baldwin-Wallace 2 pm @WC Homecoming; Oct 15 @Marietta 130 pm; Oct 22 @Mount Union 130 pm; Oct 29 Heidelberg 130 pm @WC

Nov 5 @Ohio Northern 130 pm; Nov 12 Muskingum 130 pm @WC Senior Day

The Wilmington College football team, from left to right, front row, Chase Manica, Trent Waters, Mason Poland, David Henry, Grant Brown, Linden Ayoki; second row, Eric Flynn Jr., Lane Stevenson, Luck Creditt, CJ Thompson, Sam Tedtman, Nik Logic, Ben Stephenson, Lane Hacker, Darren Milligan, Daniel Hall, Sterling Clark; third row, Lawrence Green, PJ Meyer, Tim Murphy, Tyler Tarnowski, Dylan Voltz, Ryan Prince, T. Narcisse-Murphy, Jay Higgins, Shawn Ruth, Jeffrey Ponichtera, Brandon Middleton, Gino Hinton, Malik Pettiford, Brandon Roberts, Nick Lumbard, Kyle Ackley, Saul Boysel, Tyler Gilcher, Zach Phillips, Javon Copeland, Marcus Tyler; fifth row, Mykell Moore, Reece Bennett, Marcus Dawson, DeShawn Maddox, AJ Hightower, Zachery Steuer, Dre Chin, Briahious McPherson, Jadon Flannery, Michael Rojak, Kevin Lipscomb, CJ Wilkerson; sixth row, Mikey Land, Drake Land, Steve Broussard, K. Johnson-Sanders, Juwan Jeune, Brandon Roberts, Logan Lawson, Austin Thomson, Mike Acquaviva, Matt Hottinger, Aaron Loy, Jontae Johnson, Bryan Gonzal3z, Dusty Johnson, Victor Pinnock; seventh row, Aaron Volle, Bernard Ross, Brian Kajuna, S. Williams-Hines, Noah Magill, Jed Asmus, Nick Moore, Kelvin Valdes, Ed Cook, Eric Lundquist, Josiah Johnson, Brody Brewer, Terry Schmitz, Matt Creditt; eighth row, senior trainer Sydney Kelley, senior trainer Ja’Cole Tabor, Jay Young, Daniel Cobb, Jacolby Wilson, Ryan Murphy, Rio Robinson, Michael Vargo, Nolan Keller, head athletic trainer Brian Dykhuizen; coaches Tyler Brummett, Marque Jones Sr., Ross Baker, Chris Harris, Brad Watkins, Stacey Hairston, Rick Worman, Andy Paider, Will Isaac, Kyle Davis. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_16FB_Team.jpg The Wilmington College football team, from left to right, front row, Chase Manica, Trent Waters, Mason Poland, David Henry, Grant Brown, Linden Ayoki; second row, Eric Flynn Jr., Lane Stevenson, Luck Creditt, CJ Thompson, Sam Tedtman, Nik Logic, Ben Stephenson, Lane Hacker, Darren Milligan, Daniel Hall, Sterling Clark; third row, Lawrence Green, PJ Meyer, Tim Murphy, Tyler Tarnowski, Dylan Voltz, Ryan Prince, T. Narcisse-Murphy, Jay Higgins, Shawn Ruth, Jeffrey Ponichtera, Brandon Middleton, Gino Hinton, Malik Pettiford, Brandon Roberts, Nick Lumbard, Kyle Ackley, Saul Boysel, Tyler Gilcher, Zach Phillips, Javon Copeland, Marcus Tyler; fifth row, Mykell Moore, Reece Bennett, Marcus Dawson, DeShawn Maddox, AJ Hightower, Zachery Steuer, Dre Chin, Briahious McPherson, Jadon Flannery, Michael Rojak, Kevin Lipscomb, CJ Wilkerson; sixth row, Mikey Land, Drake Land, Steve Broussard, K. Johnson-Sanders, Juwan Jeune, Brandon Roberts, Logan Lawson, Austin Thomson, Mike Acquaviva, Matt Hottinger, Aaron Loy, Jontae Johnson, Bryan Gonzal3z, Dusty Johnson, Victor Pinnock; seventh row, Aaron Volle, Bernard Ross, Brian Kajuna, S. Williams-Hines, Noah Magill, Jed Asmus, Nick Moore, Kelvin Valdes, Ed Cook, Eric Lundquist, Josiah Johnson, Brody Brewer, Terry Schmitz, Matt Creditt; eighth row, senior trainer Sydney Kelley, senior trainer Ja’Cole Tabor, Jay Young, Daniel Cobb, Jacolby Wilson, Ryan Murphy, Rio Robinson, Michael Vargo, Nolan Keller, head athletic trainer Brian Dykhuizen; coaches Tyler Brummett, Marque Jones Sr., Ross Baker, Chris Harris, Brad Watkins, Stacey Hairston, Rick Worman, Andy Paider, Will Isaac, Kyle Davis. Courtesy Photo

Compiled by Mark Huber

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

