2016 PREVIEW: Southern State Community College men’s soccer

RECORD IN 2015

Sub .500

HEAD COACH

Tim Swart, 30th year coaching soccer, including at Batavia HS, Bethel-Tate HS, Williamsburg HS, Hammer FC, Beechmont Soccer Club, GSE. Has USSF D level license, NSCAA HS Coaching Certification, English Premier FA Psychology 1 Certification. SBAAC Coach of the Year. Nominated for OHSAA Assistant Coach of the Year.

COACH’S RECORD

0-0 at Southern State

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Gregory Lawson, 2nd year as coach. 4 seasons as player at Blanchester HS, 2 seasons at Southern State. Played on SSCC National qualifying team in 2010.

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

2

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Jared McLaughlin, Colton Dunseith. Both returning players will have a tremendous responsibly to help lead us through the rebuilding process.

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

Is their work ethic. August 22 was the first day of classes and for some players this is their first full week of training. Most are sore but continue to work hard. The heat is a factor for a lot of our players.

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

All of our new players will have to make huge contributions to be competitive this season.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

Although this is going to be a challenging season, the program is showing some signs of progress. I have already received several inquiries from area high players and there interest in playing for SSCC next season

SCHEDULE

Sept 2 @Boyce College 5 pm; Sept 4 @Mount Saint Joseph 3 pm; Sept 17 @Appalachian Bible College Noon; Sept 18 Elizabeth College @SSCC 2 pm; Sept 24 @Great Lakes Community College 2 pm; Sept 25 @Andrews 4 pm; Sept 28 UC-Clermont @SSCC 6 pm; Sept 30 Boyce College @SSCC 5 pm

Oct 1 @Christendom 3 pm; Oct 11 Appalachian Bible College @SSCC 4 pm; Oct 19 @UC-Clermont 6 pm; Oct 22 Crowne College 2 pm; Oct 28 @Elizabethtown College 2 pm

