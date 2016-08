2016 PREVIEW: Wilmington College cross country

RECORD IN 2015

Men-7th in OAC; Women-10th in OAC

HEAD COACH

Ron Combs

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Griffin and Hunter Stith, Stephanie Fetters

KEY NEWCOMERS

Jeff Clydesdale, Allison Helmke

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Rick Pride, Brooke Gibbons

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

Our youth and energy

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

Our depth

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE

Men-Ohio Northern, women-Otterbein

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

We are very young and inexperienced, but I am excited to see where this group can get to.

SCHEDULE

Sept 2 @IU-East Red Wolf Rumble 630 pm; Sept 9 Thomas More 6 pm @WC; Sept 23 @Transylvania Inv 11 am

Oct 1 @Louisville Classic TBA; Oct 8 @Warren County Cross Country Festival TBA; Oct 14 Jenna Strong Fall Classic 515 pm; Oct 29 OAC Championship @Three Creek Metroparks, Columbus Noon

Nov 12 Div. III Great Lakes Regional @Holland, Mich 1230 pm

ROSTER (Runner, Class, High School)

Women

Emma Burke, FR, Hilliard Darby; Kacey Burns, FR, Milford Center Fairbanks; Riley Claytor, FR, Fayetteville-Perry; Keva Cox, FR, Germantown Valley View; Stephanie Fetters, SR, West Milton Milton-Union; Allison Helmke, FR, Defiance Tinora; Cheyenne Rhodes, FR, Blanchester

Men

Matt Baker, SO, Liberty Center; Jeff Clydesdale, FR, Circleville Logan Elm; Gage Egner, SO, Blanchester; Cameron Erwin, JR, Springfield Northeastern; Cameron Phelps, FR, Cincinnati Princeton; Elliott Phillimore, SO, Old Fort; Travis Scheadler, JR, Goshen; Griffin Stith, JR, Batavia; Hunter Stith, JR, Batavia; Jacob Whiteaker, FR, Beavercreek; Tony Wydra, JR, Miamisburg

The Wilmington College cross country teams, from left to right, front row, Travis Scheadler, Tony Wydra, Elliot Phillimore, Hunter Stith; middle row, Kacey Burns, Allison Helmke, Keva Cox, Emma Burke, Stephanie Fetters, Riley Claytor, Cheyenne Rhodes, head coach Ron Combs; back row, Matt Baker, Gage Egner, Jeff Clydesdale, Jacob Whiteaker, Cameron Phelps, Cameron Erwin, Griffin Stith, student intern Antone Truss. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_16XC_Combined.jpg The Wilmington College cross country teams, from left to right, front row, Travis Scheadler, Tony Wydra, Elliot Phillimore, Hunter Stith; middle row, Kacey Burns, Allison Helmke, Keva Cox, Emma Burke, Stephanie Fetters, Riley Claytor, Cheyenne Rhodes, head coach Ron Combs; back row, Matt Baker, Gage Egner, Jeff Clydesdale, Jacob Whiteaker, Cameron Phelps, Cameron Erwin, Griffin Stith, student intern Antone Truss. Courtesy Photo