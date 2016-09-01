Quakers fall to Tigers 4-1 in soccer opener

SPRINGFIELD – In the blink of an eye, the Wilmington College went from a scoreless game to a 3-0 deficit as the Fightin’ Quakers opened the season with a 4-1 non-conference loss to Wittenberg Thursday.

The Tigers scored their trio of goals in a five-minute stretch of the first half to put a strangehold on the momentum.

“We felt good about the first 30 minutes,” said Wilmington head coach Bud Lewis. “We made a couple mistakes in the back that resulted in goals and all of a sudden its 3-0. We felt good about what we were doing in general, and they just knocked it in real kick.”

Wilmington was forced to play a man down for most of the second half as 2:17 into the final 45, a red card was issued. The game featured six yellow, Wilmington called for four of them, and 18 fouls.

Wittenberg tallied a fourth goal in the 53rd minute before the Fightin’ Quakers could find the back of the net.

Freshman Anton Holmquist scored his first collegiate goal, an unassisted marker in the 65th minute.

“We battled well in the second half and worked hard to create opportunities,” said Lewis. “I thought it showed our character and heart. It was a little disappointing to not have been more successful.”

Senior Nick Baker yielded four goals on six shots in 90 minutes of action.

Sophomore Benny Spirkhad three shots with two on goal, while freshman Carl Bergstrom finished with three shots on goal.

Wilmington (0-1) host Covenant College 7:30 p.m. in non-conference action and its home opener.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LOGO.wc_-4.jpg