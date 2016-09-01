The Wilmington College football team will open its season Saturday afternoon at Bluffton.

Last season, Bluffton was the only win for the Quakers, a 14-10 victory in the season opener at Williams Stadium.

Wilmington, facing a daunting Ohio Athletic Conference schedule, then lost its last nine games of the year to finish at 1-9.

That has, unfortunately, been the trend recently.

The Quakers were 0-10 in 2014, 2013, 2011 and 2010 and 1-9 in 2012 and 2009. That’s 3-67 over the last seven seasons.

The last road win for the Quakers came Nov. 1, 2008 at Heidelberg, 23-20.

David Henry, who had 11 tackles against the Beavers, is back but none of the other defensive leaders from that game return. Henry is a 5-11, 242-pound senior defensive lineman who was a standout at Wilmington High School.

Bluffton won many of the statistical battles on that day, but a 43-yard interception return by WC’s Jay Higgins was the difference.

For Luke Creditt, the Waynesville High School product, it was his first game for Wilmington. But Creditt and the rest of the WC offense will be in a new system as first-year offensive coordinator Rick Worman, who has professional coaching experience in the Canadian Football League.

He will take over a WC offense that was eighth in the OAC last season in total yards and last in scoring average.

Other county products on the team are freshman Matt Creditt, Luke’s brother who just graduated from Wilmington High School; freshman Austin Thompson, another WHS product; freshman Jaden Flannery, a Clinton-Massie graduate.

Area high school players who will suit up for the Quakers are sophomore Malik Pettiford from Washington Court House; freshman Matt Hottinger from Miami Trace; sophomore Jed Asmus from Hillsboro; freshman Brody Brewer from Goshen; freshman Terry Schmitz from Xenia; sophomore Dylan Voltz from Madison-Plains; freshman Jay Young from Goshen.

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

