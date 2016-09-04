Hosler, Lady Quakers tied Anderson 1-1

ANDERSON, Ind. — With less than five minutes remaining, sophomore Katie Evans scored the equalizing goal as the Wilmington College women’s soccer team managed a 1-1 draw with Anderson in non-conference action Saturday.

Evans, a product of Fairfield High School in Leesburg, tallied her first goal of the season.

Wilmington seemingly controlled the offense, launching 19 shots to Anderson’s six. Thirteen of the Fightin’ Quakers’ shots were on frame. Each had a chance to win in the extra session with Anderson getting a save in the first overtime and WC getting its only save of the game in the second overtime.

Junior Ana Hosler, a Blanchester High School graduate, went the entire 110 minute in goal, allowing one goal on two shots.

Junior Ashley Lovett (Washington Senior HS), senior Stephanie Randolph, freshman Alex Vestal and senior Taylor Scott (Lynchburg-Clay HS all had three shots with two coming on goal.

Wilmington (0-1-1) returns home 7 p.m. Wednesday to host Wittenberg in non-conference action.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LOGO.wc_-6.jpg