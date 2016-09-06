University of Dayton wants to keep hosting NCAA’s First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The University of Dayton wants to keep being the place where March Madness begins every year.

The southwest Ohio school and area organizers say they’ve submitted a bid to host the NCAA Division I men’s basketball First Four at the university’s arena from 2019 through 2022. The other cities seeking to host those games are Hershey, Pennsylvania; Evansville, Indiana; and Detroit.

The University of Dayton already plans to host the First Four through 2018.

The university also submitted a bid to host the first and second rounds of the tournament in 2021 and 2022. It hasn’t hosted those rounds since 2013.

Dayton has hosted 113 tournament games overall and has hosted the First Four since the tournament expanded to 68 teams five years ago.