STAT WATCH: Buckeyes’ 77 vs BG their most points since 1950

Ohio State, Louisville and Miami were the first three teams to score 70 or more points in a game.

Yes, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson was amazing in accounting for a school-record eight touchdowns against second-year FBS team Charlotte, and Miami beat FCS Florida A&M in every way imaginable.

Ohio State, though, had the most dominant outing of college football’s opening weekend.

The Buckeyes’ 77-10 rout of Bowling Green was their largest margin of victory over an FBS opponent since a 72-0 win over Pittsburgh in 1996 and the most points they’ve scored since an 83-21 hammering of Iowa in 1950.

The dismantling of BG was more remarkable than that long-ago win over Iowa. The Hawkeyes made it easy for the Buckeyes back in ‘50, fumbling on their first play and totaling 12 turnovers. Bowling Green committed three turnovers Saturday, and Ohio State had eight touchdown drives of at least 65 yards.

Some more notable statistical feats from Week 1:

GRAND GRAD TRANSFERS

High-profile graduate transfer quarterbacks Trevor Knight, Dakota Prukop and Davis Webb had big openers.

Knight threw for 239 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores, including one in overtime, to lead Texas A&M to its victory over UCLA. Prukop passed for 271 yards and three TDs in Oregon’s win over UC Davis. Webb was 38 of 54 for 441 yards and four TDs in California’s victory over Hawaii in Australia.

On the defensive side, Illinois grad transfer linebacker Hardy Nickerson had a team-leading 11 tackles against Kent State and, going back to his time at Cal, has nine straight games with 10 or more stops.

TAKE THAT, BIG BROTHER

Florida State freshman Ricky Aguayo set the school record for field goals with six against Mississippi on Monday night in his first college game.

That’s one more than his brother, Roberto, ever kicked in a game for the Seminoles. Roberto Aguayo finished his FSU career in 2015, leaving as a two-time Associated Press All-American and 2013 Lou Groza Award winner as the nation’s top kicker.

GO-GO LOBOS

After breaking a nation-leading 11 plays of 60 yards or longer last season, New Mexico had four in its opener against South Dakota. The Lobos, with 615 total yards against the Coyotes, have gone over 500 in three straight games. Their 428 rushing yards tie them with Utah State for No. 1 nationally.

STREAKING SAN DIEGO STATE

With its 31-0 win over New Hampshire, San Diego State was among five teams to post shutouts, all against FCS opponents. The Aztecs won their 11th game in a row and are on their longest streak since a 21-gamer from 1968-70. Only Alabama, at 13 games, has a longer active streak.

SOMEONE HAD TO WIN

Division III Southern Virginia’s 28-18 road win over Earlham (Indiana) ended a stretch in which the Knights had lost 11 in a row and 19 of their last 20. While going 0-10 last season, the Knights gave up an average of 50 points and lost one game 91-7. Earlham now has lost 24 in a row, the longest current skid in Division III, according to D3sports.com.

___

Online: AP college football website: http://collegefootball.ap.org

Ohio State running back Curtis Samuel celebrates his touchdown against Bowling Green during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_112299675-d1800526f170415eba3a71524d0734a8.jpg Ohio State running back Curtis Samuel celebrates his touchdown against Bowling Green during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State running back Curtis Samuel outruns the Bowling Green defense to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_112299675-6113dcdd7d184860b7f499beb0a9399e.jpg Ohio State running back Curtis Samuel outruns the Bowling Green defense to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against UCLA pm Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_112299675-4e53e85fd5db485a97675945d18f3cc7.jpg Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against UCLA pm Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)