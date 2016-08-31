Ricky Nolasco throws 4-hit gem as Angels sweep Reds, 3-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ricky Nolasco pitched a dynamic four-hitter for his fifth career shutout and his first victory for Los Angeles, leading the Angels to an interleague sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 3-0 victory Wednesday night.

C.J. Cron drove in two runs for the Angels (59-74), who have won five straight and eight of 10 to climb out of last place in the AL West.

Los Angeles even won without Albert Pujols and Mike Trout, who weren’t in the lineup for an early starting game before the Angels’ day off. Trout and Pujols didn’t start in the same game for the first time since Sept. 18, 2014.

Brandon Finnegan (8-10) struck out nine during seven strong innings of five-hit ball for the Reds, who have lost four straight and eight of 10.