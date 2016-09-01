Reds Homestand Highlights • September 2-7 • Cardinals, Mets

Homestand Highlights • September 2-7 • Reds vs. Cardinals & Mets

Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 – Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:10 p.m. (Fireworks Friday)

• Fireworks Friday: Postgame Rozzi’s fireworks show presented by Delta Air Lines with a soundtrack selected by 700WLW’s Eddie Fingers.

• Military Appreciation Game: Tonight is the fifth Reds Military Appreciation Game of the season, presented by DAV, Disabled American Veterans and Hankook Tire. The Reds will be wearing the alternative camouflage uniforms and pregame ceremonies will include the recognition of 10 World War II veterans.

• Childhood Cancer Awareness Day: Major League Baseball has launched a league-wide effort to raise childhood cancer awareness by dedicating a special “Childhood Cancer Awareness Day” at all MLB ballparks on Friday, September 2nd. All Major League players, coaches, umpires and grounds crew members will wear gold ribbon decals and wristbands to further promote awareness for childhood cancer, which is the leading cause of death by disease in children aged 15 and under in the United States. Pitcher Michael Lorenzen will be visiting patients today at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and the Reds will host a special guest from the Make-A-Wish Foundation to participate in a player meet and greet during batting practice and to kick off the game with the ceremonial “Play Ball” announcement.

Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 – Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 4:10 p.m. (Super Saturday)

• Suarez Bobblehead: As part of Super Saturdays, free bobblehead of Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the first 25,000 fans, presented by Kingsgate Transportation.

• Chase Rice Postgame Concert: Free postgame concert on the field presented by Budweiser featuring country music star Chase Rice. Fans interested in watching the concert from the field can purchase field passes at reds.com/ChaseRice. Chase will offer up a ceremonial first pitch.

• #BaseballForAll: The Reds and ReelAbilities are partnering for the inaugural #BaseballForAll event to raise awareness of ReelAbilities and its organizing foundation LADD. Many of today’s pregame ceremonies will feature local leaders living with varying abilities including Patrick Henry Hughes singing the national anthem and Teddy Kremer delivering the official game ball. Kyle Weisker (totally blind since birth) will serve as the guest PA announcer during the fifth inning. The ReelAbilities Cincinnati Film Festival (March 9-12, 2017) brings together the community to promote awareness and appreciation of the lives, stories and artistic expressions of people with different abilities.

Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016 – Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 1:10 p.m. (Family Sunday)

• Kids Joey Votto Fathead®: As part of family day at the ballpark, free Joey Votto Fathead® wall decal to kids 14 and younger, presented by United Dairy Farmers.

• Miami U. President: Greg Crawford, president of Miami University, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and meet with fans during pregame and the first through third innings in the Miami University Reds Connect Zone, the Reds social media hub at GABP.

Monday, Sept. 5, 2016 – Reds vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m.

• Jay Bruce: Former Reds outfielder Jay Bruce (along with his wife Hannah) will be recognized during pregame ceremonies for his contributions both on and off the field during Jay’s nine seasons in Cincinnati.

• Mascot T-ball Game: The 14th annual Mascot T-ball game will take place on the field from approx. Noon to 12:30 p.m. featuring Reds mascots and mascots representing schools and organizations from throughout the region.

Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016 – Reds vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.

• Rosie Reds: Pregame ceremonies will celebrate and honor the Rosie Reds, the philanthropic and social organization that has supported the Reds since 1964.

• First Pitch: Jack Johnson, defenseman for the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch. The Blue Jackets open their 2017 season at home on Oct. 13 vs. the Boston Bruins.

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016 – Reds vs. New York Mets, 12:35 p.m. (Paycor Business Day Special; Senior Citizen Special)

• Roberto Clemente Award: Michael Lorenzen will be honored during pregame ceremonies for being named the Reds’ 2016 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. Michael is one of the 30 Club finalists for the annual award, which recognizes an MLB player who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to the team.”

• National Anthem: Jim Doepke will perform the National Anthem on his trumpet. Jim, a Wisconsin native, is attempting to play the National Anthem at each Major League ballpark across the country.

Ticket Offers For This Homestand

• Cincy Sports Weekend Ticket Offer: Support both the Reds and FC Cincinnati Labor Day Weekend when they each take on teams from St. Louis. Tickets as low as $5 are available for the Reds games Sept. 2-4 and FC Cincinnati’s game against Saint Louis FC on Sept. 5: reds.com/Cincy

• Chase Rice Field Pass Ticket Package: Get an up-close view of Chase Rice’s post-game concert on Sept. 3 with a special package that includes an on-field pass and a Reds trucker cap for as low as $32: reds.com/ChaseRice

• Family Sunday: For every Sunday home game, families can get up to three half-price tickets with purchase of a full-price ticket, presented by Klosterman Bakery: reds.com/Family

• Senior Citizen Special: For select games (including Sept. 7) fans 60 and older may purchase select non-premium tickets at half-price in advance of game day only: reds.com/Seniors. Excludes Dugout Box, Upper View Level, Value View and Kroger Bleachers. Subject to availability.

• Business Day Special: For all 12:35 p.m. weekday Paycor Business Day Special games, get a View Level seat loaded with $10 in concession credits for just $20: reds.com/SkipWork

Reds Special Events

• “Sliding into ‘Om” Yoga at GABP – Sept. 3: It’s not too late to sign up for the annual “Sliding into ‘Om” yoga event on Saturday, Sept. 3. Registration starts 8 a.m. and yoga will begin at 8:30 a.m. Packages include a yoga mat and a ticket to 9/4 Reds vs. Cards game. Kids 12 and under free with paid adult. Details and tickets at reds.com/yoga.

• Angry Birds Movie Night at GABP – Sept. 9: Don’t miss a special movie night at Great American Ball Park on Friday, Sept. 9 as Cincinnati Bell Fioptics presents Angry Birds. Bring the whole family to watch The Angry Birds Movie playing on the main videoboard and enjoy kids activities all evening, including post-movie fireworks. Tickets are only $9.95 per person at reds.com/movienight.

Reds Hall of Fame & Museum

• 1976 World Series Replica Ring: Fans visiting the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September will receive a 1976 World Series replica ring free with regular-price admission or a Scotts Great American Ball Park tour. (while supplies last)

• “Queen City Dynasty: Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine” Book Signing – Sept. 3: Author Mark Figley will be signing copies of his new book “Queen City Dynasty: Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine” on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Figley tells the stories of not just the “Great Eight” starters, but every coach, pitcher, and role player who helped comprise these two squads. The book signing is free with Hall of Fame admission. Copies of the book will be available for sale.