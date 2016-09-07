Woods says he hopes to return next month

Tiger Woods says he hopes to play next month in the PGA’s Safeway Open in Napa, California, his first competitive golf since August 2015.

The winner of 14 major tournaments, Woods has been recovering from back surgery and missed all four majors for the first time in his pro career.

Woods made the announcement on his website . The Safeway Open is Oct. 13-16.

He says “my rehabilitation is to the point where I’m comfortable making plans, but I still have work to do. Whether I can play depends on my continued progress and recovery. My hope is to have my game ready to go.”

Woods also says he hopes to compete in several other events before the end of the year, including the Turkish Open Nov. 3-6. He also plans to play in the Woods Foundation-run Hero World Challenge on Dec. 1-4 in the Bahamas.

“It was difficult missing tournaments that are important to me, but this time I was smart about my recovery and didn’t rush it,” Woods said on his website. “It was great spending time with my children Sam and Charlie, and also working on a lot of projects including golf-course design, the upcoming 20th anniversary of my foundation and my book about the 1997 Masters. But I missed competing.”

