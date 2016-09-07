Syndergaard, Mets sweep, beat Reds for 14th straight time

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Reyes homered on the first pitch of the game, Noah Syndergaard lasted five shaky shutout innings and the New York Mets won their fifth in a row, beating the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 Wednesday.

Reyes and Curtis Granderson each homered for the second straight day as the Mets beat Cincinnati for the 14th straight time. Wilmer Flores added a pinch-hit, two-run drive.

The Mets finished off a three-game sweep and have won eight of 10. They began the day one game behind St. Louis for the second NL wild-card slot.

Syndergaard (13-8) gave up six hits and four walks. But the Reds went 0 for 3 in trying to steal against him — opposing runners had been previously been 45 for 51 this season.

Jeurys Familia closed for his 47th save, extending his franchise record.

Anthony DeSclafani (8-3) took the loss as the Reds fell for the fourth straight time.

Jose Peraza doubled twice, singled twice and drove in two runs for the Reds. Cincinnati trailed 5-0 in the eighth before scoring three times, two on Peraza’s double off Addison Reed that barely missed being a tying grand slam.

Cincinnati went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position against Syndergaard. He struck out seven and improved to 4-1 with a 1.38 ERA over his last five starts.

Reyes sent a shot into the right-field seats for his sixth homer. He later singled, stole a base and scored.

Granderson led off the sixth with his 25th home run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RF Jay Bruce got Wednesday off, as much a break from the strain of returning to his former home for the first time as anything else, manager Terry Collins said. “I told him yesterday, “With all you’ve been through, why don’t you catch your breath and get ready for Friday?” Collins said.

Reds: CF Billy Hamilton, who strained his left oblique on Sunday, won’t travel with the team to Pittsburgh for the four-game series.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Robert Gsellman (2-1) is scheduled to start Friday in Atlanta. He allowed one run on six hits over six innings of his first career start in a 3-1 win over Washington on Saturday.

Reds: RHP Dan Straily (11-7) starts Thursday at Pittsburgh. He was able to overcome issuing a career-high seven walks in his last start, a 9-1 win over St. Louis.