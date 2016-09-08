Reds, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati ticket package

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds and Oktoberfest Zinzinnati have joined forces to provide fans a “Reds & Oktoberfest” ticket package for the games Sept. 16-18 at Great American Ball Park.

Ticket packages start as low as $20 and include:

• Reds ticket

• Commemorative Oktoberfest mug

• First beer at the Reds game

• First beer at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

As part of Heritage Weekend, the Reds play four games at GABP (including two on Saturday) while Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2016 takes place Sept. 16-18 at a new location, on Second and Third Streets, between Walnut and Elm Streets, in downtown Cincinnati.

• Friday, Sept. 16 – Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:10 p.m. (Fireworks Friday, Fiesta Rojos)

• Saturday, Sept. 17 – Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:10 p.m. (makeup game from May 10)

• Saturday, Sept. 17 – Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:10 p.m. (Super Saturday, Redstoberfest)

• Sunday, Sept. 18 – Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:10 p.m. (Family Sunday, Shamrock the Ballpark)

Full details and tickets are available at reds.com/Oktoberfest.

The Reds will celebrate “Redstoberfest” with pregame ceremonies and activities to recognize German Heritage Day during the Saturday 6:10 p.m. game.

About Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, produced by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber and presented by Sam Adams, is September 16-18, 2016 and showcases the region’s rich German heritage, as well as tasty samples of German-style music, food and beer. First held in 1976, the event has grown to be America’s largest Oktoberfest with more than 600,000 people attending each year.

Traffic and parking information for the Sept. 16-18 weekend

Fans should be aware of special parking and traffic considerations for the weekend of Sept. 16-18, as downtown Cincinnati hosts Oktoberfest Zinzinnati on Second and Third streets between Walnut and Elm streets.

• Fans attending Reds games are encouraged to park south of Second Street

• Fans attending Oktoberfest are encouraged to park on Third Street and north.

• Many public transit options are available to make arriving at the games or festival easier, including the new Cincinnati Bell Connector, Cincinnati Metro, TANK’s Southbank Shuttle and Red Bike.

• Find more information on traveling to Reds games and Oktoberfest by visiting reds.com/Parking or GetToOktoberfest.com

Heritage Weekend Details

Additional Heritage Weekend events will include “Fiesta Rojos” on Friday, Sept. 16 celebrating the upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month and “Shamrock the Ballpark” for Irish Heritage Day on Sunday, Sept 18.