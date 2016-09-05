David Gordon Young, 79, of New Vienna, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

David was born April 2, 1937 in Highland County, the son of the late Delmar Arthur and Ruth Mildred (Walls) Young.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Audrey Clarine Young and Phyllis Joann Minzler.

David was a lifelong farmer and an avid trap shooter, and he held memberships in the American Trap Shooters Association, Clinton County Sportsmans Club and the NRA.

On Oct. 3, 1965, David was united in marriage to Linda (Knechtly) Young, who survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Lisa Ann Massey of Martinsville; one son, Terry David Young of Delphos, Ohio; two grandsons, Eric David (Andrea) Massey of Clarksville and Kirk Wayne (Kathy Blackburn) Massey of Westerville, Ohio.; one great-grandson, Eli David Massey; nieces, nephews, a host of friends and a very special dog, “Pete.”

Funeral services will be held at 11 am. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Rev. Angela Crowell will officiate with burial to follow in the Centerville Cemetery in Lees Creek.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Thompson Funeral Home.