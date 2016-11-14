New indoor horse arena
Bucks overachieved until final game
Pot’s payload includes prison
John McKinney Jr. allegedly improvised a ‘knife’ from Clinton County Jail mop
Looking forward to new terms of office
NEWS
Diana Groves tapped as secretary for County Commissioners Clerks and Engineers Administrative Professionals Association of Ohio
26 sentenced in CC Municipal Court
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes th...
Clinton County eateries inspected
WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.Violations ...
Coach on Q: ‘So far, so good’
Green Bay Packers’ second-year cornerback and Wilmington High School grad Quinten Rollins was taken off the field on a stretcher during the game...
January 2nd, 2017 updated: January 2nd, 2017. |
Debris washes ashore amid plane search
CLEVELAND (AP) — A bag that washed ashore near a private harbor has been confirmed as coming from a small plane carrying six people that disappe...
Ohio Office of Child Support commends Clinton County Job and Family Services’ Child Support unit
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Job and Family Services’ Child Support team has been commended by the Ohio Office of Child Support.The sta...
Grant announced by Clinton Streamkeepers
WILMINGTON — The Clinton Streamkeepers, a 501(c)3 organization, is pleased to offer grant funds available from its Sture Fredrik Anliot Fund. Th...
SPORTS
Wildcats make it 4 straight with 69-49 win over Rockets
FAYETTEVILLE — Blanchester boys basketball coach Adam Weber and his Wildcats seem to have gotten exactly what they needed over Christmas break.A...
Blue Jackets extend streak to 16 games, within 1 of record
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Atkinson and William Karlsson scored power-play goals and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Tu...
Column: Saban gambling again with early purge of Kiffin
You can only poke the bear so much.Lane Kiffin kept running his mouth , and it may have cost him a chance to stay at Alabama for one more week.But Nic...
Bengals open unusually long offseason with an arrest
CINCINNATI (AP) — Coach Marvin Lewis opened the offseason with one of his starting cornerbacks getting arrested, tossing another variable into h...
5 questions for a new year, starting with Tiger Woods
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — The new year in golf is consumed by an old topic, this time with a twist.Instead of wondering when (or if) Tiger Woods wi...
Browns crawl from 1-15 wreckage, hope to build on bad season
CLEVELAND (AP) — The worst season in Browns’ history, sometimes laughable, often painful, and totally deplorable, ended without any signif...
LIFE
Bogans to celebrate 60 years
William Lee Bogan and Carol Imogene Moon were united in marriage on Sunday, Dec. 9, 1956 at the Clarksville United Methodist Church by the Rev. Ray M....
Announcing Lydia Elizabeth Ann Jackson
A girl, Lydia Elizabeth Ann Jackson, was born at 5:25 p.m. Oct. 30, 2016 to Chelsy Jones and Quintin Jackson at Bethesda North Hospital. The baby weig...
Analacette Larraine Cook debuts
A girl, Analacette Larraine Cook, was born to Rachel (Conger) Cook and Eric Cook Nov. 17, 2016 at Good Samaritan Hospital. The baby weighed 7.14 pound...
Priya Elizabeth Abraham born
Priya Elizabeth Abraham, daughter of Bridgette and Milfred Abraham of Dayton, was born Nov. 11, 2016 at 11:27 a.m. in Kettering, Ohio. She weighed 7 p...
Wright-McGuire engagement
Matthew McGuire and Jenny Wright along with their parents are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.Matt proposed to Jenny near Mir...
Carmeans celebrate 60th anniversary
There will be a celebration of the 60th wedding anniversary of Carl and Janet (Harless) Carmean of Blanchester from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11884 ...
OPINION
Thanks from Lions Candy Store
A #BetterWay of health care
For far too many Americans, the simple mention of “health care” causes stress. Daunting medical bills and complex bureaucratic systems tha...
Finding joy in a forgettable year
Good riddance, 2016. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.I think most of us can agree, 2016 will go down in history as one of the worst ev...
Door closes, another opens
It is hard for me to believe, but another year has already passed. The end of 2016 marks more than just the end of a year for me, however — it a...
Strategies for a profitable ‘17
Happy New Year! I hope all of you have had a wonderful holiday season.Are you one to make a New Year’s Resolution? Is it to lose weight, be nice...
Bryan GoldenContributing Columnist
Almost 90 percent of Americans will make at least one New Year’s resolution.Less than 20 percent will succeed in accomplishing even one.The begi...
BWC pushed business-friendly initiatives
At its core, the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation is about people.We’re about the 750,000 injured workers with a claim in our system, ...
BUSINESS
Wellness center, gift shop re-opens at Peaceful Acres Lavender Farm near Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE — A wellness center and gift shop has re-opened at the Peaceful Acres Lavender Farm for appointments and visitors year round.The Fa...
December 22nd, 2016 updated: December 22nd, 2016. |
New president for ABX Air
WILMINGTON — Air Transport Services Group, Inc. announced Thursday the retirement of John Starkovich, President of ABX Air, Inc., an airline sub...
ECC encourages locals to consider career in solar
WILMINGTON — Josh Martin of National Cooperative Bank (NCB) recently presented a $2,500 check to Mark Rembert of Energize Clinton County (ECC) t...
CC Hospice celebrates new facility
WILMINGTON — The new Community Care Hospice relocation to 1669 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington was celebrated Monday, Dec. 12 with an open house in c...
McDonald’s gives for parks
Matt and Logan Brown, owners of the Wilmington McDonald’s, recently donated $2,000 for the David Williams Memorial Park Completion Project. R...
News Journal welcomes sales rep
The Wilmington News Journal welcomes new Media Sales Representative Brad Sullender to its team.Brad is a graduate of Western Kentucky University, wher...